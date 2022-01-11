Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti Takes Salary Cut, Allows La Liga Giants To Register Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres joined Barcelona from Manchester City and was presented last week but hadn’t been added to the squad as the club couldn’t make room for him without breaching La Liga’s financial fair play rules.

Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti Takes Salary Cut, Allows La Liga Giants To Register Ferran Torres
Ferran Torres was presented at Barcelona last week and following that the Spaniard tested positive for COVID-19. | File photo

Trending

Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti Takes Salary Cut, Allows La Liga Giants To Register Ferran Torres
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T09:36:24+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 9:36 am

Barcelona will register new signing Ferran Torres after defender Samuel Umtiti agreed to take a salary cut, the club said on Monday. (More Football News)

Torres was presented last week but hadn’t been added to the squad because Barcelona couldn’t make room for him without breaching La Liga’s strict financial fair play rules.

The Catalan club said it reached a deal with Umtiti to extend his contract until 2026, reducing part of the salary the French defender was due to receive in the year and a half remaining on his contract.

“Through this contract extension, Barcelona will be able to increase its financial fair play' quota and thus register Torres with the Spanish league,” the club said.

Barcelona paid an initial fee of 55 million euros ($62 million) to sign Torres from Manchester City. The 21-year-old Spain forward signed a five-year deal with the Spanish club with a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Team captains Gerard Piqué, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto had all taken salary cuts last year to help the financially troubled club. Lionel Messi had agreed to a 50 per cent salary reduction but it wasn't enough for the club to be able to keep him, leading to his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

“Barcelona wishes to publicly express its gratitude to Samuel Umtiti for his willingness and the affection that he has demonstrated towards the club,” Barcelona said. Torres hasn't played since October because of a foot injury sustained on international duty with Spain.

He was among the Barcelona players who tested positive for the coronavirus recently and will not make the trip to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup. The Catalan club play Real Madrid in the semifinals Wednesday.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Ferran Torres Lionel Messi Gerard Pique Barcelona La Liga Football FC Barcelona Financial Fair Play (FFP) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

NZ Vs BAN: New Zealand Beat Bangladesh In Ross Taylor’s Farewell Test To Level Series

NZ Vs BAN: New Zealand Beat Bangladesh In Ross Taylor’s Farewell Test To Level Series

Novak Djokovic Saga: Australian, Serbian Leaders Discuss World No.1 Tennis Star's Visa Issue

Analysis: Still Plenty Of Questions For World No.1 Novak Djokovic To Answer

FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Rescheduled To April 2022, Indoor World Cup Cancelled

How Porn Added Flavour To Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Visa Controversy

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Thrash Holders Mumbai City 3-0 To Revive Season

Andrew Jennings, Groundbreaking Investigative Sports Journalist, Dies At 78

Ajaz Patel Beats Mayank Agarwal, Mitchell Starc To Win ICC Player Of The Month Award

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from Sports

Manchester City Win Court Case Against 8 Men Over Former Youth Coach Barry Bennell's Abuse Case

Manchester City Win Court Case Against 8 Men Over Former Youth Coach Barry Bennell's Abuse Case

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Biggest Game For South Africa In Last 10-15 Years, Says Dean Elgar

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Biggest Game For South Africa In Last 10-15 Years, Says Dean Elgar

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Eye Season's First Win, Face High-flying Jamshedpur FC

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Eye Season's First Win, Face High-flying Jamshedpur FC

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Addresses Media, Says He's 'Absolutely Fit'

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Addresses Media, Says He's 'Absolutely Fit'

Read More from Outlook

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

How Porn Added Flavour To Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Visa Controversy

How Porn Added Flavour To Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Visa Controversy

Outlook Web Bureau / Pranksters hacked Novak Djokovic's virtual deportation hearing in Melbourne as it crashed several times and streamed loud music and pornography.

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

Advertisement