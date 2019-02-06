﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Preview, When And Where To Watch Copa Del Rey 'El Clasico' Semi-Final 1st Leg

Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Preview, When And Where To Watch Copa Del Rey 'El Clasico' Semi-Final 1st Leg

In the last meeting of this celebrated fixture, a Messi-less Barca thumped Madrid 5-1 in October with Luis Suarez scoring a hat-trick in front of home crowd.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 February 2019
Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Preview, When And Where To Watch Copa Del Rey 'El Clasico' Semi-Final 1st Leg
Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Preview, When And Where To Watch Copa Del Rey 'El Clasico' Semi-Final 1st Leg
outlookindia.com
2019-02-06T20:20:30+0530
Also Read

In a space of 25 days, Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other in three El Clasico matches – two in Copa del Rey semis and another in the return leg of La Liga.

Both the teams have announced their respective squads for the first leg of the cup semi-final.
Barcelona have named mercurial Lionel Messi in their squad, but the Argentine's availability remains a talking point ahead of the match.

The skipper picked up a thigh injury their 2-2 draw with Valencia in the league. Besides Messi, forward Ousmane Dembele is also struggling with a hamstring injury.

But Madrid don't have a big injury crisis. Their only concern is defender Jesus Vallejo, who reportedly has a muscular issue.

In the last meeting of this celebrated fixture, a Messi-less Barca thumped Madrid 5-1 in October with Luis Suarez scoring a hat-trick in front of home crowd.

Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the rivalry seemed to have lost some of its shine with many picking the Catalans as the favourites. But the presence of global stars, including the Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric and Gareth Bale, in Los Blancos ranks make the most successul club in Spain still a dangerous side. In fact, after a bad run of fixtures, they have flourished once again under new coach Santiago Solari.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey semi-final first leg
Date: February 6-7 Intervening night (Wednesday/Thursday)
Time: 1:30 AM IST (Thursday); 9:00 PM Local (Wednesday)
Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

TV Guide: Sony Pictures Networks India
Live Streaming: SonyLiv, Facebook

Likely XIs:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Coutinho,  Suarez

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Vazquez,
Vinicius, Benzema

Squads:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Rakitic, Sergio, Coutinho, Arthur, Suarez, Messi, Malcom, Lenglet, Murillo, Jordi Alba, Boateng, Roberto, Alena, Vidal, Vermaelen and Pena.

Real Madrid: Navas, Courtois, Altube, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Reguilon, Kroos,  Modric, Casemiro, Llorente, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos, Mariano, Benzema, Bale, Vazquez and Vinicius Jr.

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Lionel Messi Luka Modric Barcelona FC Barcelona Real Madrid El Clasico Copa del Rey Football Sports Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Happy With 10% Quota, But Will Continue To Fight BJP: Hardik Patel
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters