December 08, 2020
Corona
Barcelona Vs Juventus: Ronald Koeman Boosted As Samuel Umtiti Back For Champions League Match

Samuel Umtiti has been given the green light to make his return in Tuesday's Champions League game against Juventus

Omnisport 08 December 2020
Ronald Koeman
2020-12-08T19:15:36+05:30

Ronald Koeman could plunge Samuel Umtiti back into Barcelona action against Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo as the defender gets set for his first appearance of the season. (More Football News)

The French World Cup winner has been blighted by knee problems, with Barcelona announcing his latest injury issue in early July, and he has not played since. 

READ: Barcelona Vs Juventus Live Streaming

However, Barca declared on Tuesday morning that Umtiti has been given the medical all-clear over his left knee, naming him in their squad for the clash with Juventus at Camp Nou that evening. 

That comes as a major boost to head coach Koeman, whose defensive options have been clipped by an injury suffered by Gerard Pique. 

ALSO READ: Messi Vs Ronaldo - Legends Collide Again

Barcelona and Juventus are both assured of qualification for the last-16 stage ahead of their clash in the final round of Group G games, with Koeman's side three points clear of the Serie A champions thanks to their 2-0 win in Turin in October. 

Ronaldo missed that game after testing positive for COVID-19 but there was the tantalising prospect of the former Real Madrid star lining up against Lionel Messi, in a clash of the two preeminent players of their generation.

