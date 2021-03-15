Barcelona Vs Huesca, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match

Barcelona were dumped out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain but their run of 16 top-flight games without defeat – which has included 13 wins – is the best current unbeaten streak of any team in the five major European leagues. (More Football News)

And head coach Ronald Koeman has warned against complacency as his side look to cut the gap to Atletico Madrid with victory over rock-bottom Huesca. The Catalan giants have not lost in La Liga since they slipped to a 2-1 defeat away at Cadiz on December 5.

Atleti were held to a 0-0 draw by Getafe, giving Barca the opportunity to get within four points of the league leaders if they overcome Huesca at Camp Nou. Koeman, though, is taking nothing for granted and wants his side to be fully focused, despite facing opponents who have recorded just one win in their last 20 away league games in the top flight.

"First we have to win tomorrow, but we are closing the gap," Koeman told the media on the eve of the match. "It [the unbeaten run] is a demonstration that we have improved, but there are no easy games. Those from below fight not to be relegated and those from above, to qualify for Europe.

"You don't have to look at the table but go to win every game. We can't fail any more. Atletico Madrid is going strong and Real Madrid is there too. You have to go game by game." He added: "I have always said that it is a very long season. The points that Atletico have obtained is not normal... Atletico is very competitive. They haven't lost much either. They lacked effectiveness yesterday and had the match to win. In Getafe, they had many clear opportunities. It is a very strong team and you have to fight until the last match."

The focus will be, as always, on Lionel Messi. The 33-year-old tops La Liga's goalscoring charts this season with 19.

The superstar captain is one game away from matching Xavi as the players with the most games in Barcelona's history – 767. Messi, who already holds the record for most trophies (34) and goals (658) in club history at Camp Nou, equalled Barca's all-time La Liga appearances mark set by Xavi last month.

To date, Messi has featured in 509 LaLiga matches, while playing 149 Champions League fixtures, 79 Copa del Rey games, 20 in the Supercopa de Espana, five in the Club World Cup and four in the UEFA Super Cup.

Messi has been involved in five goals in two games against Huesca in La Liga (two goals and three assists), including two goals and two assists in his only league appearance against them at Camp Nou.

Check match and telecast details:

Match: La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Huesca

Date: March 16 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 1:30 AM IST/ 9:00 PM Local

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

TV Listing: La Liga matches will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Live Streaming: Facebook Live

Check global guide to times and broadcasters HERE!

Likely XIs:

Barcelona: ter Stegen; Mingueza, Lenglet, Araujo; Dest, de Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Firpo; Dembele, Messi.

Huesca: Fernandez; Pulido, Siovas, Insua; Maffeo, Seoane, Rico, Galan; Ferreiro; Mir, Escriche.

