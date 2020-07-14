Barcelona, Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Remaining Matches For La Liga Heavyweights

Spain's most successful club, Real Madrid are on the cusp of claiming their second La Liga title in eight seasons. Zinedine Zidane's men can clinch the title at home on Friday, even as two-time defending champions Barca rue the miss chances in a season which has been greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. (More Football News)

As things stand now, after the end of round 36, Madrid lead the table with 83 points, four more than Barca's 79.

In their final two matches of the season, Madrid host Villareal (fifth place with 57 points) then travel to Leganes (18th place with 32 points), while Barcelona host Osasuna (11th with 48 points) before travelling to Alaves (17th with 36 points).

Here's how you can watch these La Liga matches:

Real Madrid vs Villareal

Date: July 17 (Friday), 2020

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid

Barcelona vs Osasuna

Date: July 17 (Friday), 2020

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Leganes vs Real Madrid

Date: July 20 (Monday), 2020

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes

Alaves vs Barcelona

Date: July 20 (Monday), 2020

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Mendizorrotza Stadium, Vitoria-Gasteiz

TV and Live Streaming

La Liga matches are not broadcasting on television in India, but can be streamed live on Facebook. Visit Facebook pages of La Liga, and respective clubs to watch the match live.