July 14, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Barcelona, Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Remaining Matches For La Liga Heavyweights

Barcelona, Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Remaining Matches For La Liga Heavyweights

Real Madrid are one win away from dethroning Barcelona as champions of Spain. Here's how you can watch the remaining matches for La Liga heavyweights live

Outlook Web Bureau 14 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Barcelona, Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Remaining Matches For La Liga Heavyweights
Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane talks with his players during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Granada and Real Madrid at the Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, Spain, Monday, July 13, 2020
AP Photo
Barcelona, Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Remaining Matches For La Liga Heavyweights
outlookindia.com
2020-07-14T16:55:23+0530

Spain's most successful club, Real Madrid are on the cusp of claiming their second La Liga title in eight seasons. Zinedine Zidane's men can clinch the title at home on Friday, even as two-time defending champions Barca rue the miss chances in a season which has been greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. (More Football News)

As things stand now, after the end of round 36, Madrid lead the table with 83 points, four more than Barca's 79.

In their final two matches of the season, Madrid host Villareal (fifth place with 57 points) then travel to Leganes (18th place with 32 points), while Barcelona host Osasuna (11th with 48 points) before travelling to Alaves (17th with 36 points).

Here's how you can watch these La Liga matches:

Real Madrid vs Villareal
Date: July 17 (Friday), 2020
Time: 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid

Barcelona vs Osasuna
Date: July 17 (Friday), 2020
Time: 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Leganes vs Real Madrid
Date: July 20 (Monday), 2020
Time: 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes

Alaves vs Barcelona
Date: July 20 (Monday), 2020
Time: 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Mendizorrotza Stadium, Vitoria-Gasteiz

TV and Live Streaming

La Liga matches are not broadcasting on television in India, but can be streamed live on Facebook. Visit Facebook pages of La Liga, and respective clubs to watch the match live.

Next Story >>

ENG Vs WI: West Indies Captain Jason Holder Surprised England Left Out Stuart Broad

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Zinedine Zidane Spain Football La Liga Live streaming Real Madrid FC Barcelona Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos