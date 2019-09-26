Poshan
Barcelona Fined €300 For Antoine Griezmann Approach

Atletico Madrid were less than happy with Barcelona's conduct, claiming they reached an agreement with the player when the €200m fee was still active, and raised the issue with the Royal Spanish Football Federation

Omnisport 26 September 2019
Griezmann moved to Camp Nou in July after a lengthy transfer saga.
Barcelona have been fined €300 following a complaint from Atletico Madrid over their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann moved to Camp Nou in July after a lengthy transfer saga and some debate over the France forward's release clause, which dropped from €200million to €120m at the end of June.

Atletico were less than happy with their rivals' conduct, claiming they reached an agreement with the player when the €200m fee was still active, and raised the issue with the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

The governing body returned a ruling on Thursday, finding Barca guilty of violating article 126 of its disciplinary code.

A symbolic monetary penalty was imposed, while Griezmann escaped without sanction.

The decision can be challenged if an appeal is lodged within the next 10 business days.

It had been reported Barca were facing a one-game stadium closure, but no such punishment was handed down.

