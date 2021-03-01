March 01, 2021
Corona
Barcagate: Police Enter Barcelona's Camp Nou Stadium In Search Operation

The operation comes less than a week before presidential elections are to be held at Barcelona

Agencies 01 March 2021
Spanish police entered Barcelona's stadium on Monday in a search and seize operation. (More Cricket News)

The club said authorities were at the team's headquarters but did not provide any more detail.

Spanish media said the operation was related to last year's “Barçagate,” in which club officials were accused of launching a smear campaign against current and former players who were critical of the club and then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Bartomeu and his board of directors resigned last year amid fallout from the controversy surrounding Lionel Messi. The club has been mired in political turmoil and debt prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The operation comes less than a week before presidential elections are to be held at the club.

(AP)

