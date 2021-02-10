Bangladesh Vs West Indies Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BAN-WI 2nd Test Match

It was supposed to be a low-key Test series. Bangladesh were overwhelming favourites. Now, after West Indies pulled off the highest chase in Asia to win the first Test by three wickets, the

the second match has suddenly become all the more important for the hosts.

In Chattogram, Windies defied all odds by chasing down a target of 395 with debutant Kyle Mayers hitting a fourth-innings double century. Now the onus is on Bangladesh.

The series is part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship. But both the teams are already out of contention for the Lord's final. New Zealand have booked their place, while England, India and Australia are in contention.

Bangladesh will miss the services of Shakib Al Hasan. The star all-rounder, who won the man of the series award in their 3-0 ODI series sweep, after picking up an injury during the first Test.

Check match and telecast details:

Match: Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd Test Cricket Match

Date: February 11 to 15

Time: 9:00 AM IST everyday/09:30 AM local

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh

How to watch?

FanCode app in India; T Sports (Titas Sports), Nagorik TV and Bangladesh Television in Bangladesh; Flow Sports in the Caribbean; Willow TV in the USA, SportsFlick app in the UK.

Likely XIs:

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hasan Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Sheyne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel.

