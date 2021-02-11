Bangladesh isn't dwelling on its stunning defeat to West Indies. In fact, it's upbeat. Captain Mominul Haque says his side is determined to salvage the two-match test series when the second test starts on Thursday. They've had a few days to regroup since Sunday's loss in Chattogram. Kyle Mayers became the first batsman to score a fourth-innings double century on debut as West Indies chased down 395 runs for a three-wicket win in the first test. Bangladesh will be without Shakib Al Hasan in the second test after the ace all-rounder was ruled out with thigh injury. Also, opener Shadman Islam was ruled out with hip injury. Shadman made 59 in the first innings of the first test. Meanwhile, West Indies’ problem is to maintain its consistency. During its England tour last year, it won the first test before losing two matches to concede the series. West Indies coach Phil Simmons urged his side to keep up the intensity. Catch the live scores and updates of the Day 1 of the Bangladesh Vs West Indies Test match here.

Live Scorecard | 1st Test Report | News

Teams: Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Shayne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine