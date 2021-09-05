September 05, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Scores, 3rd T20: NZ Opt To Bat First, Make Three Changes

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Scores, 3rd T20: NZ Opt To Bat First, Make Three Changes

Get live cricket scores of BAN vs NZ third T20 here. Bangladesh lead the five-match series 2-0

Outlook Web Bureau 05 September 2021, Last Updated at 3:10 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Scores, 3rd T20: NZ Opt To Bat First, Make Three Changes
Bangladesh will aim for a hattrick of wins against a young New Zealand team in Dhaka on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of BAN vs NZ here.
Photo courtesy: BCB
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Scores, 3rd T20: NZ Opt To Bat First, Make Three Changes
outlookindia.com
2021-09-05T15:10:08+05:30

The Bangladesh national cricket team will look for a perfect gift for its captain Mahmudullah, who will be playing his 100th T20 international in Dhaka on Sunday. In fine form, the all-rounder has been in good form and is Bangladesh's most successful T20 international skipper with 12 wins. Mashrafe Mortaza had 10 victories. A win against the Tom Latham-led young New Zealand team at the Shere Bangla National Stadium will put the hosts in an unbeatable position in this five-match series seen as a preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. Bangladesh have looked strong in both matches so far. Their bowling has been key. New Zealand are likely to tweak their side with Finn Allen and Matt Henry available for selection. Follow live cricket scores of Bangladesh vs New Zealand here. (LIVE SCORECARD) (ENGLAND vs INDIA LIVE SCORECARD)

3:10 PM IST: Teams:
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel; 

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

3:07 PM IST: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first. The visitors have made three changes to the side, while Bangladesh are unchanged.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia Eyes Improved Performance In UAE

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mahmudullah Tom Latham Dhaka Bangladesh national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team Cricket live Live Blog Live Score Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos