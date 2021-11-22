Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

BAN Vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Watch The Last Over Drama, Feat. A Controversial Pull-out - VIDEO

Needing two runs off the last ball, Mohammad Nawaz was bowled by Mahmudullah as the Pakistan batter pulled out at the last moment. As the confusion ensued, umpires ruled it a dead ball.

BAN Vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Watch The Last Over Drama, Feat. A Controversial Pull-out - VIDEO
After the match, Mohammad Nawaz said that he 'was looking down and he (Mahmudullah) delivered the ball. When the ball had come halfway, then I looked up and saw the ball, which is why I pulled out.' | Composite: Twitter Screengrabs

Trending

BAN Vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Watch The Last Over Drama, Feat. A Controversial Pull-out - VIDEO
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T22:07:43+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 10:07 pm

Pakistan survived some anxious moments on Monday to beat Bangladesh by five wickets in the third T20 International and complete a 3-0 series sweep in Dhaka.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Chasing a paltry target of 125 runs, Pakistan were on course for an easy win then lost three wickets as Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah almost pulled off a miracle. But the match will be remembered for one controversial pull-out from Mohammad Nawaz, who ultimately hit the winning runs off the last ball.

Needing two runs off the last ball, Nawaz was bowled by Mahmudullah as the Pakistan batter pulled out at the last moment. As the confusion ensued, umpires ruled it a dead ball.

Watch it here:

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

After the match, Mahmudullah revealed that he indeed approached the umpires to inquire about the ruling, and he seemed satisfied with the verdict.

"I just asked the umpire whether it's a fair ball or not because he (Nawaz) pulled out late. I just asked this to the umpire nothing else,'' Mahmudullah said. "Umpire's call is final and we do respect umpires. It's a little bit heartbreaking. We went closer but unfortunately, it did not happen."

Later, Nawaz also defended his pull-out, saying "I was looking down and he (Mahmudullah) delivered the ball. When the ball had come halfway, then I looked up and saw the ball, which is why I pulled out."

But some fans are not happy with Nawaz's action.

One fan said: "What you Done is totally wrong. I can’t pull out after ball pitched. You won a game of cricket But Mahmudullah won hearts of million people by not riviewing and not denying."

Another said: "I agree Hundred points brother nawaz was caught by brilliant smart thinking of Mahmudullah… that looked he was ready but not ready for that kind of back crease delivery am greens fan but truth is truth… inshallah this good will gesture from Mahmudullah should never be forgotten."

As it turned out, Nawaz hit the reload for a four, lifting it over extra cover, to seal the win.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Mahmudullah Dhaka Cricket Bangladesh national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 Cricket Cricket Video Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup: ICC Defends Two-year Cycle, Says It's Important For Growth Of Cricket

T20 World Cup: ICC Defends Two-year Cycle, Says It's Important For Growth Of Cricket

SL Vs WI, 1st Test: Sri Lanka Spinners Restrict West Indies To 113/6 On Day 2

Peng Shuai's Video Call: IOC Playing Into China's Hands?

BAN Vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh In Dhaka Thriller, Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

Shahrukh Khan Hits Dramatic Last-ball Six As Tamil Nadu Defend Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 - WATCH

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Reveals Why It Gave Pakistan Hosting Rights

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth To Lead Indian Challenge At Indonesia Open Badminton

Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Shoaib Akhtar Says His 'Running Days Are Over', Heads For 'Total Knee Replacement'

Shoaib Akhtar Says His 'Running Days Are Over', Heads For 'Total Knee Replacement'

Harmanpreet Kaur Named In WBBL Team Of Tournament

Harmanpreet Kaur Named In WBBL Team Of Tournament

Mumbai City FC Vs FC Goa, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Mumbai City FC Vs FC Goa, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

In Rohit Sharma Era, Virat Kohli Can Follow Sachin Tendulkar’s Template – Tests And ODIs Only

In Rohit Sharma Era, Virat Kohli Can Follow Sachin Tendulkar’s Template – Tests And ODIs Only

Read More from Outlook

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

Trisha Mukherjee / The journey to what is now a happy and content life for the mother-daughter duo was not an easy one.

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

Suhas Munshi / In an interview with Outlook, about his autobiography ‘Stories I Must Tell’, actor Kabir Bedi shares some highs and lows of his life including interviewing The Beatles.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

Trisha Mukherjee / What happens to the abandoned orphans who do not manage to even enter the adoption system?

Advertisement