BAN Vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Watch The Last Over Drama, Feat. A Controversial Pull-out - VIDEO

Pakistan survived some anxious moments on Monday to beat Bangladesh by five wickets in the third T20 International and complete a 3-0 series sweep in Dhaka.

Chasing a paltry target of 125 runs, Pakistan were on course for an easy win then lost three wickets as Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah almost pulled off a miracle. But the match will be remembered for one controversial pull-out from Mohammad Nawaz, who ultimately hit the winning runs off the last ball.

Needing two runs off the last ball, Nawaz was bowled by Mahmudullah as the Pakistan batter pulled out at the last moment. As the confusion ensued, umpires ruled it a dead ball.

Watch it here:

The last ball drama!!

Congratulations #Pakistan for the #PakWash and best wishes for #Bangladesh. Although Mahmudullah performed well, BCB has a lot to do for real progress.#BANvPAK #PAKvBAN #BrotherhoodWon pic.twitter.com/kWGEeSjW3W — Nznn Ahmed (@na_nznn) November 22, 2021

After the match, Mahmudullah revealed that he indeed approached the umpires to inquire about the ruling, and he seemed satisfied with the verdict.

"I just asked the umpire whether it's a fair ball or not because he (Nawaz) pulled out late. I just asked this to the umpire nothing else,'' Mahmudullah said. "Umpire's call is final and we do respect umpires. It's a little bit heartbreaking. We went closer but unfortunately, it did not happen."

Mohammad Nawaz and Shahnawaz Dahani review third #BANvPAK T20I match #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/XNYQZgE4IP — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 22, 2021

Later, Nawaz also defended his pull-out, saying "I was looking down and he (Mahmudullah) delivered the ball. When the ball had come halfway, then I looked up and saw the ball, which is why I pulled out."

But some fans are not happy with Nawaz's action.

One fan said: "What you Done is totally wrong. I can’t pull out after ball pitched. You won a game of cricket But Mahmudullah won hearts of million people by not riviewing and not denying."

What you Done is totally wrong. I can’t pull out after ball pitched. You won a game of cricket But Mahmudullah won hearts of million people by not riviewing and not denying. #BANvsPAK — Kamrul H Khan (@khkhan82) November 22, 2021

Another said: "I agree Hundred points brother nawaz was caught by brilliant smart thinking of Mahmudullah… that looked he was ready but not ready for that kind of back crease delivery am greens fan but truth is truth… inshallah this good will gesture from Mahmudullah should never be forgotten."

As it turned out, Nawaz hit the reload for a four, lifting it over extra cover, to seal the win.