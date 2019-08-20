Badminton World Championships: HS Prannoy Stuns Two-Time Olympic Champion Lin Dan In Second Round

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy stunned two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan in the second round of the 2019 BWF World Championships.

In a match spanning 1 hour 2 minutes, Prannoy defeated his opponent in a three-set thriller – 11-21, 21-13, 7-21.

The 27-year-old Indian won the first set, 11-21. He also won the most consecutive points (five), compared to Dan (two).

Five-time World Champion Dan crawled back into the game, winning the second set, 21-13. Using his immense experience, the Chinese shuttler pushed Prannoy for a thriller finale in the third set.

Cementing his domination from the first set, Prannoy blazed his opponent in the third set with relative ease, winning 7-21, also winning eight consecutive points.