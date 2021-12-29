Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Australia's David Warner Hungry To Win 2023 Ashes, Beat India Before Test Cricket Retirement

Australia opener David Warner has reignited himself leading Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup win this year before playing a big role in their Ashes series win over England. He was also player of the series in the T20 World Cup.

Australia’s David Warner Hungry To Win 2023 Ashes, Beat India Before Test Cricket Retirement
Australia's David Warner bats against England during the ongoing Ashes series. | AP

Australia’s David Warner Hungry To Win 2023 Ashes, Beat India Before Test Cricket Retirement
2021-12-29T11:40:59+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 11:40 am

An Ashes series win in England in 2023 and defeating India in their own backyard are the two important milestones Australia opener David Warner is eyeing before calling it quits from Test cricket. (More Cricket News)

After retaining the Ashes with an unassailable 3-0 lead inside 12 days at the MCG here on Tuesday, Warner, who turned 35 in October this year during the T20 World Cup, where he won the player-of-the-tournament award in Australia’s title triumph, admitted that he is not done yet.

“We still haven’t beaten India in India. That would be nice to do. And obviously, England away, we had a drawn series (in 2019), but hopefully, if I managed to get that chance and opportunity, I might think about going back,” Warner was quoted as saying.

Warner has played 13 and eight Tests across three series in England and two in India, respectively. But he has a poor record in both the countries, averaging 26 and 24 respectively without a century. Warner would turn 37 by the next Ashes trip to England, but for the left-handed opener age is just a number.

“I think James Anderson sets the benchmark for older guys these days,” he said. “We look up to him as we're getting on in our days. But for me, it's about performing to the best of my ability and putting runs on the board.

“I feel in good touch. As I said, I was out of runs not out of form, so hopefully, I can put some more numbers on the board leading into this new year,” Warner said.

