February 01, 2021
Corona
Australian Open: Sumit Nagal Loses In Warm-up Event

Sumit Nagal, who does not give up easily, suffered a rather tame 2-6 2-6 defeat to Ricardas Berankis

PTI 01 February 2021
India's Sumit Nagal serves to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis
AP Photo/Andrew Brownbill
2021-02-01T17:26:55+05:30

India's Sumit Nagal began his 2021 season with an opening round defeat at the Murray River Open, losing in straight sets to Ricardas Berankis, in Brisbane on Monday in the run up to the Australian Open. (More Tennis News)

Nagal, who does not give up easily, suffered a rather tame 2-6 2-6 defeat in the USD 320775 ATP250 event.

The Indian, ranked 139 in the ATP singles chart could convert none of the two break chances he earned while dropped his serve four times in the match against the world number 72 from Lithuania.

It is first competitive event for all the players who have assembled in Melbourne for season's first Grand Slam and have completed quarantine.

Rohan Bopanna, who served a hard quarantine, has been paired with Denmark's Frederik Nielsen for the Murray River Open and they will open their campaign against Australian wild card pair of James Duckworth and Marc Polmans.

Bopanna is going into the event without much practice as protocols required him to stay inside his room for 14 straight days. He stepped out only on January 30.

Divij Sharan and Igor Zelenay will clash with Guillermo Duran and Albert Ramos-Vinolas in their opening round.

Australian Open: Serena Williams, Simon Halep Advance In Warm-up Events

