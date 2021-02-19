Australian Open: He Became Daniil Medvedev For Three Sets In A Row – Tsitsipas Praises Russian Star

Stefanos Tsitsipas paid tribute to Daniil Medvedev for his performance in their Australian Open semi-final on Friday. (More Sports News)
Medvedev set up a clash against Novak Djokovic in the decider in Melbourne after producing an impressive performance in a 6-4 6-2 7-5 victory over Tsitsipas.
The Russian fourth seed became the 25th man in the Open Era to record a Tour-level winning streak of 20 as he continued his incredible form.
Tsitsipas, who has lost six of seven meetings with Medvedev, credited the 2019 US Open runner-up for his display.
"Everyone saw what just happened out there. I'm the last person you should be asking this," the Greek fifth seed told a news conference.
"I was just focused on my game, and he put out his show. He became Daniil Medvedev for three sets in a row."
"Let me tell you, he's a player who has unlocked pretty much everything in the game."@steftsitsipas on @DaniilMedwed's incredible form in Melbourne.
Medvedev hammered 46 winners to go with just 21 unforced errors, while dropping serve just once.
He will be aiming for his maiden grand slam title when he faces Djokovic, a player he has beaten in three of their previous four meetings.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see Daniil win the tournament. But, you know, it's a strange scenario," Tsitsipas said.
"I played Rafa [Nadal] here two years ago. I found his performance against me that day phenomenal. I was 100 per cent sure he was gonna win the tournament. And I ended up being wrong.
"Who knows? I don't know. Like, Djokovic is playing well too. Look, I'm not a betting website. I don't know what to say. Might be Medvedev, would be good for him, good for tennis."
