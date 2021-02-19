February 19, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Australian Open: He Became Daniil Medvedev For Three Sets In A Row – Tsitsipas Praises Russian Star

Australian Open: He Became Daniil Medvedev For Three Sets In A Row – Tsitsipas Praises Russian Star

Stefanos Tsitsipas paid tribute to Daniil Medvedev for his performance in their Australian Open semi-final on Friday.

Omnisport 19 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Australian Open: He Became Daniil Medvedev For Three Sets In A Row – Tsitsipas Praises Russian Star
Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals.
File Photo
Australian Open: He Became Daniil Medvedev For Three Sets In A Row – Tsitsipas Praises Russian Star
outlookindia.com
2021-02-19T20:19:31+05:30

Stefanos Tsitsipas paid tribute to Daniil Medvedev for his performance in their Australian Open semi-final on Friday. (More Sports News)

Medvedev set up a clash against Novak Djokovic in the decider in Melbourne after producing an impressive performance in a 6-4 6-2 7-5 victory over Tsitsipas.

The Russian fourth seed became the 25th man in the Open Era to record a Tour-level winning streak of 20 as he continued his incredible form.

Tsitsipas, who has lost six of seven meetings with Medvedev, credited the 2019 US Open runner-up for his display.

"Everyone saw what just happened out there. I'm the last person you should be asking this," the Greek fifth seed told a news conference.

"I was just focused on my game, and he put out his show. He became Daniil Medvedev for three sets in a row."

Medvedev hammered 46 winners to go with just 21 unforced errors, while dropping serve just once.

He will be aiming for his maiden grand slam title when he faces Djokovic, a player he has beaten in three of their previous four meetings.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see Daniil win the tournament. But, you know, it's a strange scenario," Tsitsipas said.

"I played Rafa [Nadal] here two years ago. I found his performance against me that day phenomenal. I was 100 per cent sure he was gonna win the tournament. And I ended up being wrong.

"Who knows? I don't know. Like, Djokovic is playing well too. Look, I'm not a betting website. I don't know what to say. Might be Medvedev, would be good for him, good for tennis."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Pakistan Super League Season 6 Marks Return Of Fans In Stadiums

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Stefanos Tsitsipas Daniil Medvedev Melbourne Australian Open Tennis Sports Grand Slam ATP ATP World Tour Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos