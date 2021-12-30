Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Australian Open 2022: World No.1 Novak Djokovic’s Grand Slam Participation Still In Doubt

It is worth noting that all spectators, staff and players at the Australian Open 2022 need to be double-vaccinated or have a medical exemption. Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, hasn't disclosed his vaccination status.

Australian Open 2022: World No.1 Novak Djokovic’s Grand Slam Participation Still In Doubt
Novak Djokovic is on the Australian Open 2022 entry list but has yet to commit his participation in year's first Grand Slam. | AP-PTI

Trending

Australian Open 2022: World No.1 Novak Djokovic’s Grand Slam Participation Still In Doubt
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T11:55:58+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 11:55 am

Serbian tennis player Dusan Lajovic said he's not sure whether Novak Djokovic will play the Australian Open 2021 and he and other teammates don't know the reason why the World No.1 pulled out of the ATP Cup. (More Tennis News)

Djokovic would be bidding for a men's-record 21st Grand Slam title and a 10th Australian Open crown at Melbourne Park beginning January 17.

The 34-year-old Djokovic is on the entry list but has yet to commit to the Australian Open 2022 following the COVID-19 vaccination mandate agreed to by Tennis Australia and the Victorian (state) Department of Health.

Djokovic has repeatedly refused to disclose whether or not he is vaccinated, citing privacy concerns. All spectators, staff and players at the Australian Open 2022 must be double-vaccinated or have a medical exemption.

Lajovic, the late call-up to replace the Djokovic, said he and his team were unsure of the No. 1-ranked player's participation in Melbourne. “He kept in touch with all of us and it was a last-minute decision, the Australian Open is still uncertain, I don't know the information,” Lajovic said Thursday.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

“I think that will come in the next couple of days or whenever is the deadline. We don't know right now, but hopefully, he'll be there and be able to play the Grand Slam.”

Lajovic said Djokovic had not disclosed his reasons for skipping Serbia's defense of the ATP Cup. “He said I'm not coming to the ATP Cup, we'll see about the Australian Open,” Lajovic said. “He didn't specify if he's coming or not, (but) that he's waiting for a decision.”

Roger Federer has already confirmed he won't play in Melbourne due to continuing recovery from right knee surgery. Rafael Nadal, who along with Federer and Djokovic has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, is recovering from COVID-19 and said he still hopes to play the Australian Open 2022.

The 16-team ATP Cup begins Saturday at two Sydney stadiums. ATP Cup organizers disclosed Djokovic's withdrawal in a roster update that included France replacing Austria in the event following the withdrawals of Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak.

Fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev of Russia also pulled out, as did teammates Aslan Karatsev and Evgeny Donskoy. Serbia play Norway on Saturday. Also Chile play Spain, Argentina take on Georgia and Greece play Poland.

The other eight teams begin play Sunday: Russia vs France, Italy vs Australia, Canada vs the United States and Germany vs Britain.

Tags

PTI Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Australia ATP Cup Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam Coronavirus covid vaccine COVID 19 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, Centurion Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport For India On Final Day

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, Centurion Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport For India On Final Day

Manchester City Vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22: Phil Foden Takes City 8 Points Clear At Top

John Terry, Former Chelsea Footballer, Returns To Stamford Bridge In Consultancy Role

SA Vs IND: Kagiso Rabada Hopeful Of South Africa Winning First Test Against India At Centurion

SA Vs IND: India Eye Win In Centurion Test As KL Rahul Enters Record Books - Statistical Highlights

Ross Taylor, New Zealand Batter, Announces Retirement From International Cricket

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Win In Juan Ferrando's Return Against FC Goa

Yearender 2021: From ESports To Sunil Chhetri’s Khel Ratna, Indian Football Made Exciting Moves - Highlights

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Sniff At Big Win Against South Africa - Day 4 Report

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Sniff At Big Win Against South Africa - Day 4 Report

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Aim To Heap More Misery On Struggling Bengaluru FC

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Aim To Heap More Misery On Struggling Bengaluru FC

Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Named Mumbai Captain; Arjun Tendulkar In 20-man Squad

Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Named Mumbai Captain; Arjun Tendulkar In 20-man Squad

ICC T20I Player Of The Year 2021: Four Shortlisted, No Indians In The List

ICC T20I Player Of The Year 2021: Four Shortlisted, No Indians In The List

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Naseer Ganai / A bit over two years since the Abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir took place, the realities are still sinking in.

Six Terrorists Including Two Pakistani Nationals Killed In J&K Encounters: 5 Points

Six Terrorists Including Two Pakistani Nationals Killed In J&K Encounters: 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Six terrorists, including two Pakistan nationals, have been killed in two separate encounters with the security forces in Anantnag and Kulgam districts. Here's what we know.

India Eye Win In Centurion Test, KL Rahul Enters Record Books Vs SA - Statistical Highlights

India Eye Win In Centurion Test, KL Rahul Enters Record Books Vs SA - Statistical Highlights

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India are on course for a resounding victory against South Africa in the first Test match at Centurion. The Virat Kohli-led side needs six wickets on the final day.

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

Outlook Web Desk / Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who died during an assignment in Afghanistan, has been posthumously awarded as the ‘Journalist of the Year’ for 2020 by the Mumbai Press Club.

Advertisement