Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Australian Open 2022: Serena Williams Won't Play Season-opening Grand Slam

Serena Williams hasn't played since retiring from her first-round match at Wimbledon with a right hamstring injury and her ranking has slipped to No. 41. She won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the 2017 Australian Open.

Australian Open 2022: Serena Williams Won't Play Season-opening Grand Slam
Serena Williams has slipped to No. 41 in WTA singles rankings. | File Photo

Trending

Australian Open 2022: Serena Williams Won't Play Season-opening Grand Slam
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T19:24:32+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 7:24 pm

Not long after Serena Williams' name was absent from the entry list for the Australian Open, she confirmed the obvious: the seven-time champion won't play the 2022 edition of the season-opening major in January. (More Tennis News)

The 40-year-old Williams hasn't played since retiring from her first-round match at Wimbledon with a right hamstring injury and her ranking has slipped to No. 41. She won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the 2017 Australian Open, and was beaten in the semifinals this year by Naomi Osaka in straight sets.

The Australian Open’s website Wednesday said the seven-time women’s singles champion would not compete in Melbourne “following advice from her medical team."

"While this is never an easy decision to make, I am not where I need to be physically to compete,” Williams told the website.

"Melbourne is one of my favorite cities to visit and I look forward to playing at the AO every year. I will miss seeing the fans, but am excited to return and compete at my highest level."

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Novak Djokovic was on the men’s entry list at No. 1 in a further indication that he’ll be playing at Melbourne Park beginning Jan. 17 despite Australia’s strict regulations requiring all players, officials and fans to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Djokovic has declined to comment on his vaccination status in recent months, although he was included last week on the Serbian team for the ATP Cup which starts Jan. 1 in Sydney.

The nine-time Australian Open champion is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the men's record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles. Nadal is also entered for the Australian Open, which starts Jan. 17, but Federer is skipping the tournament as he continues his recovery from surgery.

Daniil Medvedev, who ended Djokovic's bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam with a victory in the U.S. Open final, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev are listed above No. 6 Nadal, who is not playing for Spain at the ATP Cup.

Ash Barty tops the women's entry list and will continue her quest to end a long drought for Australian women at the tournament. No Australian woman has won the singles title since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

On Monday, Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, said she will take a mental break from tennis and sit out the start of next season, including the Australian Open.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Serena Williams Australia Tennis Australian Open Grand Slam Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Boxing, Weightlifting Among Olympic Sports In Danger Of Losing 2028 Los Angeles Spots

Boxing, Weightlifting Among Olympic Sports In Danger Of Losing 2028 Los Angeles Spots

Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs West Indies: How To Watch PAK Vs WI Cricket Series

Pele 'Having Small Chemotherapy Sessions,' To Remain In Hospital For 'A Few Days'

Lionel Messi, Four Months After Leaving Barcelona, Finally Settling In At PSG

Brighton Vs Tottenham, Premier League Game Postponed After COVID-19 Outbreak

Villarreal Book Champions League 2021-22 Last-16 Spot; Leicester Fall In Europa

PSL 2022: All You Need To Know About Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket League

Rohit Sharma: Captain Is As Good As His Team, India Need Virat Kohli's Leadership

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Sports

Smriti Mandhana Ideal Choice To Succeed Mithali Raj As India Captain: Shantha Rangaswamy

Smriti Mandhana Ideal Choice To Succeed Mithali Raj As India Captain: Shantha Rangaswamy

Beijing Winter Olympics: China Dismisses UK, Canada Games Boycott As 'Farce'

Beijing Winter Olympics: China Dismisses UK, Canada Games Boycott As 'Farce'

Women's National Football Championship: Manipur Win Record-extending 21st Title

Women's National Football Championship: Manipur Win Record-extending 21st Title

Yannick Agnel, Two-Time Olympic Swimming Champion, In Custody For Rape Investigation

Yannick Agnel, Two-Time Olympic Swimming Champion, In Custody For Rape Investigation

Read More from Outlook

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The recent arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez has created fear among human rights defenders and lawyers.

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Outlook Web Desk / International Human Rights Day 2021: What is Human Rights Day and why is it celebrated on December 10, every year?

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Day 3 at The Gabba, England were 220/2 in 70 overs. They still trail Australia by 58 runs.

Meet Ali Saifuddin: The Star Of New Kashmiri Music

Meet Ali Saifuddin: The Star Of New Kashmiri Music

Naseer Ganai / 29-year-old singer-songwriter Ali Saifuddin's song absorbed the strong impact of politics in Kashmir while delineating the divine beauty of Kashmir as well.

Advertisement