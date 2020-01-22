With the 2020 edition of Australian Open finally in full throttle, Day 3 saw many surprises and expected results. Roger Federer cruised past F Kranjinovic. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka powered through Saisai Zheng. The big surprise was Grigor Dimitrov losing to Tommy Paul.

RESULTS

Paula Badosa defeated Petra Kvitova 7-5 7-5

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber (retired)

Ash Barty defeated Polona Hercog 6-1 6-4

Naomi Osaka defeated Saisai Zheng 6-2 6-4

Caroline Wozniacki defeated Dayana Yastremska 7-5 7-5

Cori Gauff defeated Sorana Cirstea 4-6 6-3 7-5

Julia Goerges defeated Petra Martic 4-6 6-3 7-5

Novak Djokovic defeated Tatsuma Ito 6-1 6-4 6-2

Serena Williams defeated Tamara Zidansek 6-2 6-3

Tommy Paul defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 7-63-6 6-7 7-6 (10-8)

Roger Federer defeated F Kranjinovic 6-1 6-4 6-1

R Bautista Agut defeated M Mmoh 7-5 2-6 4-6 1-6

Divij Sharan, Artem Siatek defeated Pablo Carreno Busta, Joao Sousa 6-4 7-5

Naomi Osaka Powers Through!

Defending champion Naomi Osaka powered past Saisai Zheng to book a slot in the third round of the Australian Open. Osaka won 6-2 6-4 on Margaret Court.

Next up, she will either face Coco Gauff or Sorana Cirstea.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Advances

Stefanos Tsitsipas progressed to the third round without hitting a ball after his opponent Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew due to a muscle strain.

Ash Barty Does It Again

Ash Barty is also through to the third round. She also became the first Aussie woman to do so in four consecutive Aus Open tournaments since 1988. She defeated Polona Hercog 6-1 6-4.

Cori Gauf enthralls Melbourne!

Teen sensation Cori Gauff defeated Sorana Cirstea 4-6 6-3 7-5 at Melbourne Arena. It was an epic battle, with Gauff losing the first set, but then making a comeback to win the game.

Novak Djokovic Romps Past Tatsuma Ito

Novak Djokovic eased into the third round, defeating Tatsuma Ito 6-1 6-4 6-2 as his title defence gained momentum. Djokovic was never threatened as he hit seven winners in the first set itself.

Caroline Wozniacki Extends Swansong

In her swansong, Caroline Wozniacki edged past Dayana Yastremska 7-5 7-5 in a close encounter. The match also had its share of war of words.

Serena Williams defeats Tamara Zidansek

Serena Williams played her 400th Grand Slam singles match and won it against Tamara Zidansek 6-2 6-3. She is on track to match Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.