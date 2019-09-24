Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Australian Cricket Team's Test And T20 Tours Of Bangladesh Postponed

Australian Cricket Team's Test And T20 Tours Of Bangladesh Postponed

The Test and T20 fixtures, to be hosted by Bangladesh, were initially planned for February next year but a decision was taken to move it to June-July after both Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) agreed on the postponement.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Australian Cricket Team's Test And T20 Tours Of Bangladesh Postponed
Australia last toured Bangladesh in 2017.
AP
Australian Cricket Team's Test And T20 Tours Of Bangladesh Postponed
outlookindia.com
2019-09-24T15:42:11+0530

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday said that Australia's two-Test series against Bangladesh, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship, has been postponed to June-July 2020. (CRICKET NEWS

"According to the Future Tours Programme (FTP), we were supposed to host two Tests in February, but now the Test series will be played in June-July 2020," BCB cricket operations Chairman Akram Khan told reporters, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

ALSO READ: Cricket Australia Hopeful Of Touring Pakistan In 2022

Akram Khan also informed that Australia's tour of Bangladesh for a T20I series, which was slated to be held in October this year, will now take place in 2021 ahead of the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup which will be held in India.

"Initially, we were expecting to host Australia for a two-match Twenty20 International series in October, but now they have agreed to play three T20Is which will be played ahead of the World T20 in India, though we are yet to finalise the dates," Akram Khan said.

(IANS)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Dhaka Australia national cricket team Bangladesh national cricket team Bangladesh vs Australia Cricket Sports
Next Story : Lionel Messi Or Cristiano Ronaldo? Who Did Indian Football Captain Sunil Chhetri Vote For At The Best FIFA Football Awards
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement