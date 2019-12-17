Australia Vs New Zealand, Boxing Day Test: Peter Siddle Replaces Josh Hazlewood In AUS Squad

Australia have called in veteran bowler Peter Siddle to replace Josh Hazlewood for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.
Selectors have turned to local Victoria paceman Siddle for the Melbourne showdown after Hazlewood injured his hamstring in Perth.
Siddle is the only addition for the second Test at the MCG following Australia's 296-run rout of the Black Caps in the series opener at Perth Stadium.
The 35-year-old – a veteran of 67 Tests and 221 wickets – featured in the Ashes in England, though he has not played a home Test since November 2016.
JUST IN: Aussies confirm Josh Hazlewood's replacement in the Test squad for Boxing Day | @samuelfez #AUSvNZ https://t.co/JakWVAYTML— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2019
"He is a proven Test match performer with an exceptional knowledge of the MCG which will be a valuable part of our preparation," said national selector Trevor Hohns.
Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle.
