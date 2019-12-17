December 18, 2019
Poshan
Australia Vs New Zealand, Boxing Day Test: Peter Siddle Replaces Josh Hazlewood In AUS Squad

Peter Siddle is the only addition for the second Test at the MCG following Australia's 296-run rout of New Zealand in the series opener at Perth Stadium.

17 December 2019
Australia Vs New Zealand, Boxing Day Test: Peter Siddle Replaces Josh Hazlewood In AUS Squad
Selectors have turned to local Victoria paceman Peter Siddle for the Melbourne showdown after Josh Hazlewood injured his hamstring in Perth.
Australia Vs New Zealand, Boxing Day Test: Peter Siddle Replaces Josh Hazlewood In AUS Squad
Australia have called in veteran bowler Peter Siddle to replace Josh Hazlewood for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.

Selectors have turned to local Victoria paceman Siddle for the Melbourne showdown after Hazlewood injured his hamstring in Perth.

Siddle is the only addition for the second Test at the MCG following Australia's 296-run rout of the Black Caps in the series opener at Perth Stadium.

The 35-year-old – a veteran of 67 Tests and 221 wickets – featured in the Ashes in England, though he has not played a home Test since November 2016.

"He is a proven Test match performer with an exceptional knowledge of the MCG which will be a valuable part of our preparation," said national selector Trevor Hohns.

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle.

