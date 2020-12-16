Australia Vs India: Tim Paine Backs Joe Burns, Opener Likley To Keep Spot Despite Poor Form

Tim Paine does not believe Joe Burns is lacking confidence amid reports the out-of-form opener will keep his Australia place against India. Tour Schedule | Photo Gallery | News

Burns, 31, has been in dreadful form since the Sheffield Shield season started in October.

The right-hander scored 57 runs in five innings for Queensland before making five runs in four innings for Australia A in tour matches against India.

But with David Warner (adductor) and Will Pucovski (concussion) unavailable, Burns will reportedly play in the first Test starting in Adelaide on Thursday, with Matthew Wade to join him in opening.

Australia captain Paine backed Burns, who averages 38.3 in 21 Tests.

"Speaking to Joe, I don't think he is [lacking confidence], he's been looking forward to this Test match. Obviously, his build up in terms of runs hasn't been great," he told a news conference.

"But again, if you look at the work he's done solely in Test cricket for this team, it's been very good. He averages just over 40 I think in Test cricket.

"If Joe walks out to bat tomorrow, we've got full confidence in him doing the job, there's no doubt about that. Obviously, there's always going to be a lot of noise externally about the first Test and what team we're picking. Internally we've been pretty clear for a while.

"Things have changed a little bit with injury but as I said, I think tomorrow you'll see a pretty similar side walk out that finished the summer last year here in Australia."

Wade will reportedly open alongside Burns, and it would mark the first time he has done so in Test cricket.

Paine said Australia had plenty of options, including Wade – whose Test average if 31.3 in 32 matches.

"He [Wade] is certainly an option to open the batting, no doubt about that," Paine said.

"I think we've got a number of guys who are willing to open the batting, but with 'Wadey' in particular, I think we saw last year against New Zealand in that short-ball stuff he's willing to put his body on the line for the team.

"We know he's as tough as nails and we know he'll do a job no matter where he bats for us. Obviously, we have got a scenario where we could have a different opener.

"As I said, we've had a number of guys in this group put their hand up if that's the best thing for the team, which is a great thing for us as a side."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine