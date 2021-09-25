Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
AUS-W Vs IND-W: Smriti Mandhana Happy To Get Runs Under Belt, Plays Down No-Ball Controversy

The Indian opener also heaped high praise on youngster Richa Ghosh who scored a vital 50-ball 44. India women play Australia on Sunday in final ODI.

Smriti Mandhana 86 runs in 94 balls to help India post 274/7 against Australia women. | File photo

2021-09-25T10:19:00+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 10:19 am

India’s opening batter Smriti Mandhana on Friday sought to play down the controversy around the no-ball in the final over of second ODI against Australia which helped the hosts extend their winning streak to 26 matches. (More Cricket News)

India and their premier bowler Jhulan Goswami failed to keep their nerves in a dramatic last over as Beth Mooney’s brilliant unbeaten hundred ensured a five-wicket win for Australia – their 26th on the trot.

“We have not really seen the ball yet as a team. We were out there on the field, so it is very hard to judge if it was a waist-high no-ball or not. It is too early for us to call, we have to see the ball and we will have a look at it.

“When these things go in your favour, you are really happy but would not add up to the controversy. I have seriously not looked at the ball yet,” Mandhana said during the post-match media interaction. The left-handed opener, who made a 94-ball 86 to help India post 274/7 in 50 overs, said she was happy to be back among the runs.

“I thought about where I need to improve, the support staff and everyone were behind me. So happy to get some runs under my belt, especially in the first innings. Getting out on 86 did hurt. I would have felt better if I had continued,” the southpaw, who had been struggling for form of late, said after the knock.

Mandhana said the bowlers did very well and it was a perfect game for India except the last 20 overs. “The pacers were really good. It was a perfect game for us until the last 20 overs. Our pacers used the bouncers really well. They will definitely be looking forward to the pink ball (Test), but our eyes are on the third ODI,” she added.

Asked about the Indian players dropping a few chances, Mandhana said there was scope for improvement in all departments. “Yeah, definitely, there is scope for improvement in all the departments. Batting, bowling and fielding. Fielding, I thought we were good in patches, but definitely, we can work a lot on our fielding.

“We have been working hard for the last three years. It is a process. In today’s game, fielding could have been a little better. Dropped catches always hurt and Beth Mooney's catch did hurt,” she added. She also said the dew was a big factor and made it difficult for the spinners to grip the ball.

“When the dew comes in, our spinners look different, it is very hard to grip the ball. But that cannot be an excuse. As I said, these are things we have practised, we knew there will be dew. The dew was a big factor,” the stylish southpaw added.

Mandhana praised Richa Ghosh, who made a 50-ball 44, and said she had shown how to craft an innings. “Definitely, Richa Ghosh has shown her power hitting ability and today she showed how she can craft an innings. It is a positive thing for us that she can bat in any situation,” she added.

