AUS Vs IND Test Series: Match-wise Top Stats From India's Win Down Under

After getting dismissed for their lowest-ever score of 36 to lose the first Test match, an injury-ravaged fought back to win the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Here's a look at the match-wise statistics from possibly India's greaTest Test series win.

First Test Australia Vs India Pink Test at Adelaide

Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for a duck in this Test to provide the tenth occasion of an opening batsman dismissed for a duck in a Pink Ball Test. It also provides the occasion of an Indian opening batsman dismissed without scoring in a Pink Ball Test.

It also provides the first occasion of an opening batsman dismissed without scoring in the first innings of a Pink Ball Test. It also provides the fourth occasion of an opening batsman dismissed without scoring in the Pink Ball Test against Australia.

No Player R I Team Opp Ground Start Date 1 D Elgar 0 3 SAF Aus Adelaide 24 Nov 2016 2 Imam-ul-Haq 0 3 Pak Aus Adelaide 29 Nov 2019 3 TWM Latham 0 2 NZl Aus Perth 12 Dec 2019 4 Prithvi Shaw 0 1 Ind Aus Adelaide 17 Dec 2020

Virat Kohli became the second captain to be dismissed run out after scoring a fifty in a Pink Ball Test after Steve Smith of Australia. Steve Smith was dismissed run out for 59 against South Africa at Adelaide in Nov 2016.

Virat Kohli became the fifteenth batsman to be dismissed run out in a Pink Ball Test. He also became the fourth batsman to be dismissed run out in a Pink Ball Test against Australia.

Virat Kohli’s run out for 74 in this game provides the 40th occasion of an Indian batsman dismissed run out in an innings against Australia. Virat Kohli’s run out for 74 in this game provides the sixth occasion of an Indian batsman dismissed run out in an innings after scoring a fifty against Australia.

Virat Kohli’s 74 in this game represent his tenth fifty against Australia in Australia. He became the second Indian batsman to score ten or more fifties against Australia in Australia after Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar has scored 13 fifties.

Virat Kohli’s 74 in this game represent his sixth fifty against Australia in Australia while captaining India. He became the third captain in the annals of Test cricket to score six or more fifties against Australia in Australia. Others are – Clive Lloyd of West Indies {11} and Archie MacLaren of England {06}.

Virat Kohli’s 74 in this game represent his sixth fifty against Australia while captaining India. He became the third Indian captain in the annals of Test cricket to score six or more fifties against Australia. Others are – MAK Pataudi {09} and MS Dhoni {06}.

Virat Kohli’s 74 in this game provide the 50th fifty of his Test career. He became the 55th batsman in the history of Test cricket to score 50 fifties and also the eighth Indian batsman to achieve the feat.

Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for a duck in this game to provide the 37th occasion of an Indian opening batsman dismissed for a duck in a Test innings against Australia. It also provides the 23rd occasion of an Indian opening batsman dismissed for a duck in a Test innings against Australia in Australia.

Tim Paine scored 73 not out in this Test to provide the eighth occasion of a wicket keeper batsman scoring a fifty in an innings of a Pink Ball Test. It also provides his second fifty in a Pink Ball Test. Prior to this, he had scored 57 against England in Dec 2017. Tim Paine became the third wicketkeeper batsman to score fifties on two occasions after Niroshan Dickwella and Sarfraz Ahmed. The following table lists the performance of these three wicketkeeper batsmen.

Tim Paine scored 73 not out in this Test to provide the 16th occasion of a captain scoring a fifty in an innings of a Pink Ball Test.

Virat Kohli scored 74 and Tim Paine scored 73 not out Test in the first and second innings of this Test to provide the second occasion of rival captains scoring fifties in the first and second innings of a Pink Ball Test. It also provides the fifth occasion of rival captains scoring fifties in a Pink Ball Test.

Tim Paine scored 73 not out in this Test to provide the second occasion of a captain wicket keeper batsman scoring a fifty in an innings of a Pink Ball Test. Prior to this Sarfraz Ahmed of Pakistan had scored 68 against Sri Lanka at Dub-DSC in Oct 2017.

India lost its six wickets for 19 in its second innings to provide the eighth occasion of a team losing six wickets for 19 or less than 19 runs in the annals of Test cricket. India lost its six wickets for 19 in its second innings to provide the second occasion of a team losing six wickets for 19 or less than 19 runs in the annals of Test cricket against Australia. Both such occasions are tabulated below. Thus it took 132 years and eleven months for Australia to capture six wickets for 19 or less than 19 runs.

Josh Hazlewood captured five wickets conceding eight runs in India’s second innings to provide the 12th occasion of a bowler capturing five or more wickets in a Test innings conceding single digit runs {one to nine}.

Josh Hazlewood captured five wickets conceding eight runs in India’s second innings to provide the fifth occasion of an Australian bowler capturing five or more wickets in a Test innings conceding single digit runs {one to nine}. All such occasions are tabulated below.

Josh Hazlewood captured five wickets conceding eight runs in India’s second innings to provide the third occasion of an Australian bowler capturing five or more wickets in a Test innings against India conceding single digit runs {one to nine}. All such occasions are tabulated below.

India was dismissed for 36 in its second innings to provide the 23rd occasion of a team dismissed for a total less than 50 in the annals of Test cricket.

India was dismissed for 36 in its second innings to provide the fifth occasion of a team dismissed for a total less than 50 in the annals of Test cricket by Australia. India was dismissed for 36 in its second innings to provide the second occasion of India dismissed for a total less than 50 in the annals of Test cricket by Australia. Both such occasions are tabulated below.

In India’s second innings, no batsman reached double figures providing the second such occasion in the annals of Test cricket. The first such occasion was witnessed when all the eleven batsman of South Africa scored single digit runs in the second innings of the Test against England at Birmingham in Jun 1924.

Tim Paine of Australia scored 73 not out as a wicket keeper batsman and effected five dismissals – all caught – to provide the 44th occasion of a wicket keeper scoring a fifty in an innings or in both innings and effecting five or more dismissals in the annals of Test cricket.

It also provides the tenth occasion of an Australian wicket keeper scoring a fifty in an innings or in both innings and effecting five or more dismissals in an innings or in both innings in the annals of Test cricket. All such occasions are tabulated below.

It also provides fifth such occasion by a wicket keeper against India. All such occasions are tabulated below:

No Player FI SI Ct St Team Ground Start Date 1 SAR Silva 111 - 5 0 Srl Col-PSS 06 Sep 1985 2 AB de Villiers 74 - 5 0 SAF Durban 26 Dec 2013 3 BJ Watling - 124 5 0 NZl Wellington 14 Feb 2014 4 JM Bairstow 70 - 5 0 Eng Birmingham 01 Aug 2018 5 TD Paine 73* - 5 0 Aus Adelaide 17 Dec 2020

Australia won this Test by eight wickets to post its 394th win and also its 43rd win against India. It also represents its eighth win in Pink Ball Tests.

Australia is yet to lose a Pink Ball Test.

Second Test Australia vs India at Melbourne

India capped Mohammad Siraj and Shubman Gill for this Test. They became the 296th and 297th cricketers to represent India in Tests. They also became the 46th and 47th Indian cricketers to make their Test debut against Australia and also became the 20th and 21st Indian cricketers to make their Test debut against Australia in Australia. They also became the 133rd and 134th Indian cricketers to make their Test debut on away soil.

Joe Burns of Australia scored duck in this game to provide the 199th occasion of an Australian opening batsman scoring duck in a Test innings. It also provides the 22nd occasion of an Australian opening batsman scoring duck in a Test innings against India.

Joe Burns of Australia scored duck in this game to provide the 99th occasion of an Australian opening batsman scoring duck in a Test innings on home soil. It also provides the eleventh occasion of an Australian opening batsman scoring duck in a Test innings against India on home soil.

The following ten Australian opening batsmen have scored ducks in home Tests after facing ten or more deliveries. Joe Burns joined this list to become the tenth batsman. He scored a duck in Australia’s first innings facing ten deliveries. Joe Burns became the first Australian batsman to score a duck at home against India after facing ten or more deliveries.

No Player R BF I Opp Ground Start Date 1 SP Jones 0 20 2 Eng Sydney 10 Feb 1888 2 WM Woodfull 0 19 3 Eng Sydney 02 Dec 1932 3 WM Lawry 0 17 2 Eng Perth 11 Dec 1970 4 DC Boon 0 17 4 Win Adelaide 23 Jan 1993 5 MTG Elliott 0 15 1 Win Brisbane 22 Nov 1996 6 JHW Fingleton 0 14 4 Eng Adelaide 13 Jan 1933 7 DC Boon 0 11 3 Eng Adelaide 12 Dec 1986 8 AR Morris 0 10 3 Eng Brisbane 01 Dec 1950 9 PJ Hughes 0 10 1 Pak Sydney 03 Jan 2010 10 Joe Burns 0 10 1 Ind Melbourne 26 Dec 2020

Mohammad Siraj’s first Test victim was Marnus Labuschagne caught by S Gill for 48. Both Mohammad Siraj and S Gill were making their debut in this Test.

Joe Burns of Australia and Mayank Agarwal of India scored zeroes in this Test to provide the tenth occasion of rival openers scoring ducks in a Test match in the Australia-India Test series.

Joe Burns of Australia and Mayank Agarwal of India scored zeroes in first and second innings this Test to provide the second occasion of rival openers scoring ducks in the first and second innings of a Test match in the Australia-India Test series. The first such occasion was witnessed in the Test at Sydney in Jan 1981. Sunil Gavaskar of India in the first innings and J Dyson of Australia in the second innings of this Test had failed to open their accounts.

Rishabh Pant became MA Starc’s 250th victim in Tests. MA Starc became the 46th bowler in the annals of Test cricket to capture 250 plus wickets. He also became the ninth Australian bowler to reach the landmark.

MA Starc became the tenth left arm bowler in the annals of Test cricket to capture 250 plus wickets. He also became the second left arm Australian bowler to reach the landmark after MG Johnson. MG Johnson has an aggregate of 313 wickets.

MA Starc became the sixth left arm pace bowler to capture 250 plus wickets. He also became the second Australian left arm pace bowler to reach the landmark after MG Johnson. MG Johnson has an aggregate of 313 wickets.

RA Jadeja was making his 50th Test appearance in this Test. He became the 34th Indian cricketer to play 50 plus Tests.

AM Rahane scored 112 at the end of the second day of the Test. His century provide the 74th occasion of an Indian captain scoring a century in a Test innings. It also provides the 31st occasion of an an Indian captain scoring a century in a Test innings on away soil.

AM Rahane scored 112 at the end of the second day of the Test. His century provide the 14th occasion of an Indian captain scoring a century in a Test innings against Australia. It also provides the eighth occasion of an an Indian captain scoring a century in a Test innings on away soil against Australia. He became the second Indian captain to score a century against Australia at Melbourne after Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar had scored 116 at Melbourne in Dec 1999.

AM Rahane-RA Jadeja added 121 runs for the sixth wicket to provide the 582nd occasion of Indian batsmen posting a three-figure partnership in a Test innings. It also provide the 46th occasion of Indian batsmen posting a three-figure partnership in a Test innings for the sixth wicket.

AM Rahane-RA Jadeja added 121 runs for the sixth wicket to provide the 264th occasion of Indian batsmen posting a three-figure partnership in a Test innings on away soil. It also provide the 17th occasion of Indian batsmen posting a three-figure partnership in a Test innings for the sixth wicket on away soil.

AM Rahane’s 112 in this Test represent his 12th century in a Test innings against various oppositions.AM Rahane’s 112 in this Test represent his second century in a Test innings against Australia. He had scored 147 at Melbourne in Dec 2014. Both the occasions are tabulated below:

No Runs I Opposition Ground Start Date 1 147 2 v Australia Melbourne 26 Dec 2014 2 104* 2 v Australia Melbourne 26 Dec 2020

AM Rahane was dismissed run out for 112 in India’s first innings to provide the 16th occasion of an Indian batsman dismissed run out after scoring a century. It also provides the 12th occasion of an Indian batsman dismissed run out after scoring a century on away soil.

AM Rahane was dismissed run out for 112 in India’s first innings to provide the third occasion of an Indian batsman dismissed run out after scoring a century against Australia. R Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara are the other two batsmen. All such occasions are tabulated below:

No Player Runs I Oppo Ground Start Date 1 R Dravid 180 3 Aus Kolkata 11 Mar 2001 2 Cheteshwar Pujara 123 1 Aus Adelaide 06 Dec 2018 3 AM Rahane 112 2 Aus Melbourne 26 Dec 2020

It also provides the third occasion of an Indian batsman dismissed run out for a score of 112 in a Test innings. AA Baig and GR Viswanath are the other two batsmen. All such occasions are tabulated below:

No Player Runs I Oppo Ground Start Date 1 AA Baig 112 4 Eng Manchester 23 Jul 1959 2 GR Viswanath 112 4 Win Port of Spain 07 Apr 1976 3 AM Rahane 112 2 Aus Melbourne 26 Dec 2020

AM Rahane was dismissed run out for 112 in India’s first innings to provide the third occasion of an Indian captain dismissed run out after scoring a century. VS Hazare and R Dravid are the other two captains. All such occasions are tabulated below:

No Player Runs I Oppo Ground Start Date 1 VS Hazare 155 1 Eng Mumbai (BS) 14 Dec 1951 2 R Dravid 103 2 Pak Faisalabad 21 Jan 2006 3 AM Rahane 112 2 Aus Melbourne 26 Dec 2020

KS Williamson of New Zealand and AM Rahane of India joined the elite list of captains who have scored centuries in Tests starting on 26 December in various years to become the 13th and 14th captains to perform such a feat. KS Williamson scored 129 against Pakistan, while AM Rahane scored 112 against Australia.

AM Rahane became the fourth Indian captain to score a century in a Test which has a start date of 26 December. The following table lists all these four captains.

No Player Runs I Team Oppn Ground Year 1 DB Vengsarkar 102* 2 Ind Win Kolkata 1987 2 M Azharuddin 103* 1 Ind NZl Wellington 1998 3 Sachin Tendulkar 116 2 Ind Aus Melbourne 1999 4 AM Rahane 112 2 Ind Aus Melbourne 2020

RA Jadeja celebrated his 50th Test appearance by scoring 57 in the first innings of this Test. He also stitched a partnership of 121 runs with his skipper AM Rahane for the sixth wicket.

Australia was dismissed all out for a total of exact 200 runs in the third innings of the Test to provide the eighth occasion of a team dismissed all out for exact 200 runs in a Test innings.

R Ashwin’s two wickets in Australia’s second innings fetched him an aggregate of 375 Test wickets. He now stands fourth in the list of Indian bowlers who have captured most wickets. Others are – A Kumble {619}, N Kapil Dev {434} and Harbhajan Singh {417}.

He now stands third in the list of Indian spin bowlers who have captured most wickets. Others are - A Kumble {619} and Harbhajan Singh {417}.

The following table lists the seven spin bowlers who have an aggregate of 375 plus wickets in the annals of Test cricket. R Ashwin joined this elite list as the seventh bowler.

No Player Team Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts 1 M Muralitharan Srl 133 230 44039 18180 800 2 SK Warne Aus 145 273 40705 17995 708 3 A Kumble Ind 132 236 40850 18355 619 4 HMRKB Herath Srl 093 170 25993 12157 433 5 Harbhajan Singh Ind 103 190 28580 13537 417 6 NM Lyon Aus 098 186 24857 12460 394 7 R Ashwin Ind 073 136 20097 9459 375

R Ashwin became the 20th bowler in the annals of Test cricket to capture 375 plus wickets.

India won this Test by eight wickets to carve its 29th win against Australia.

India won this Test by eight wickets to carve its eighth win against Australia in Australia. India won this Test by eight wickets to carve its fourth win against Australia at Melbourne.

India has won nine Tests when AM Rahane has scored centuries. India has drawn three Tests when AM Rahane has scored centuries. Thus India is yet to lose a Test when AM Rahane has scored a century.

Australia lost this Test by eight wickets to provide its 100th loss on home soil. Australia became the second team in the annals of Test cricket to lose 100 plus Tests on home soil after England. England has lost 123 Tests.

Melbourne Test was the 100th Test between India and Australia. India has won 29 Tests, Australia has lost 43 Tests, one Test was tied and 27 Tests have ended in draw.

Third Australia Vs India Test At Sydney

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in this Test to provide the 50th occasion of Australia doing so against India. It also provides Australia 22nd occasion of Australia doing so against India on home soil. It also provides the third such occasion at Sydney.

W Pucovski scored 62 on his Test debut to provide the 493rd occasion of a batsman scoring a fifty in an innings on Test debut. It also provides the 87th occasion of an Australian batsman scoring a fifty in an innings on his Test debut against India.

It also provides the 63rd occasion of a batsman scoring a fifty in an innings on Test debut on home soil. It also provides the ninth occasion of an Australian batsman scoring a fifty in an innings on his Test debut against India on home soil.

NA Saini claimed his first Test wicket when he had Australian debutant W Pucovski leg before wicket for 62.

W Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne added 100 runs for the second wicket to provide the 117th occasion of Australian batsmen posting a three-figure partnership in a Test innings against India. It also provides the 16th occasion of Australian batsmen posting a three-figure partnership in a Test innings for the second wicket against India.

Marnus Labuschagne scored 91 in Australia’s first innings to provide the 190th occasion of an Australian batsman scoring a ninety in an innings. It also provides the 25th occasion of an Australian batsman scoring a ninety in an innings against India.

Marnus Labuschagne’s 91 in Australia’s first innings to provide the 100th occasion of a batsman dismissed for exact ninety one in an innings. It also provides the 20th such occasion by Australian batsmen and fifth such occasion by Australian batsmen against India.

It also provides the third occasion of Australian batsmen posting exact 100 runs partnership in a Test innings against India. The other occasions were - Bob Simpson and PM Toohey adding 100 runs for the fifth wicket against India at Perth in Dec 1977 and W Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne adding 100 runs in this Test for the second wicket. It also provides the first occasion of Australian batsmen posting exact 100 runs partnership in a Test innings for the third wicket against India.

W Pucovski-Marnus Labuschagne added 100 runs for the second wicket and Marnus Labuschagne-Steve Smith added 100 runs for the third wicket in Australia’s first innings to provide the first occasion of batsmen posting two partnerships of exact 100 runs in the same innings. It also provides the very first occasion of batsmen posting exact 100 runs for the consecutive second and third wicket in a Test innings.

Steve Smith completed 1500 runs against India on home soil when he was on 61 during the course of his knock of 131 in Australia’s first innings. His run aggregate read 1570 at the end of Australian first innings. He became the fifth Australian batsman to total 1500 plus runs against India. Others are – Ricky Ponting {2555}, Michael Clarke {2049}, Matthew Hayden {1888} and Allan Border {1567}.

C Green, P Cummins and NM Lyon were dismissed for ducks in Australia’s first innings to provide the 179th, 180th and 181st occasion of Australian batsmen dismissed for ducks against India. It also provides the 79th, 80th and 81st occasion of Australian batsmen dismissed for ducks against India on home soil.

C Green, P Cummins and NM Lyon were dismissed for ducks in Australia’s first innings to provide the 13th occasion of three Australian batsmen scoring ducks against India. It also provides the fourth occasion of Australian batsmen dismissed for ducks against India on home soil and the second such occasion at Sydney. The first such occasion at Sydney was in Jan 1978 – the match had a start date of 07 Jan 1978 – when AL Mann, WM Clarke and JB Gannon – failed to open the account in Australia’s first innings.

Steve Smith scored 131 in Australia’s first innings to provide the 104th occasion of Australian batsman scoring a century against India. It also provides the 65th occasion of Australian batsman scoring a century against India in Australia.

Steve Smith posted his second century against India at Sydney when he scored in Australia’s first innings. Prior to this he had scored 117 in Jan 2015. Steve Smith became the fifth Australian batsman to score centuries on two occasions against India at Sydney. The following table lists these five batsmen:

No No Player Runs I Opp Ground Mon/Year 1 1 DC Boon 131 2 Ind Sydney Jan 1986 2 DC Boon 129* 1 Ind Sydney Jan 1992 2 1 Michael Hussey 145* 3 Ind Sydney Jan 2008 2 Michael Hussey 150* 2 Ind Sydney Jan 2012 3 1 Justin Langer 223 2 Ind Sydney Jan 2000 2 Justin Langer 117 2 Ind Sydney Jan 2004 4 1 Ricky Ponting 141* 2 Ind Sydney Jan 2000 2 Ricky Ponting 134 2 Ind Sydney Jan 2012 5 1 Steve Smith 117 1 Ind Sydney Jan 2015 2 Steve Smith 131 1 Ind Sydney Jan 2021

Steve Smith was dismissed run out for 131 in Australia’s first innings to provide the 21st occasion of Australian batsman dismissed run out after scoring a century. It also provides the eleventh occasion of Australian batsman dismissed run out after scoring a century on home soil.

It also provides the third occasion of Australian batsman dismissed run out after scoring a century at Sydney. It also provides the first occasion of Australian batsman dismissed run out after scoring a century on home soil against India.

Hanuma Vihari was dismissed run out for 4 in India’s first innings to provide the 20th occasion of an Indian batsman dismissed run out in an innings for single digit runs {Zero to 9}. It also provides the eleventh occasion of an Indian batsman dismissed run out for single digit runs {0 to 9} in an innings on away soil.

It is interesting to note that in each of the three Tests of the series, Indian innings has witnessed one of its batsman dismissed run out. At Adeliade, Virat Kohli was dismissed run out for 74, at Melbourne, AM Rahane was dismissed run out for 112 and now at Sydney, Hanuma Vihari was dismissed run out for 4.

Hanuma Vihari was dismissed run out for 4 in India’s first innings to provide the fourth occasion of an Indian batsman dismissed run out in an innings at Sydney against Australia. The other three batsmen are – CS Pandit for 9 in Jan 1992, J Srinath for 1 in Jan 1992 and BKV Prasad for 3 in Jan 2000.

Steve Smith’s 131 in Australia’s first innings was his eighth century against India. He now shares the record for most centuries by an Australian batsman against India with Ricky Ponting. Ricky Ponting has also scored eight centuries.

Steve Smith was dismissed run out for 131 in Australia’s first innings to provide the fourth occasion of an Australian batsman dismissed run out against India after scoring a century. The following table lists the four batsmen.

No Player Runs I Opp Ground Mon/Year 1 Allan Border 162 1 Ind Chennai Sep 1979 2 DC Boon 135 3 Ind Adelaide Jan 1992 3 Ricky Ponting 125 1 Ind Adelaide Dec 1999 4 Steve Smith 131 1 Ind Sydney Jan 2021

Steve Smith became the fourth batsman in the annals of Test cricket to score eight centuries against India. Others are – GS Sobers {08}, IVA Richards {08} and Ricky Ponting {08}.

Shubhman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 50 runs in India’s first innings to provide the 42nd and 43rd occasions of Indian batsmen scoring exact 50 runs in an innings. It also provides the seventh and eighth occasion of Indian batsmen scoring exact 50 runs in an innings against Australia.

Shubhman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 50 runs in India’s first innings to provide the first occasion of two Indian batsmen scoring exact 50 runs in the same innings. It also provides the 12th such occasion of two batsmen scoring exact 50 runs in the same innings.

Shubhman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 50 runs in India’s first innings to provide the first occasion of two batsmen scoring exact 50 runs in the same innings batting at number two and three consecutive positions.

Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin and J Bumrah were dismissed run out in India’s innings to provide the 37th occasion of three or more batsmen dismissed run out in an innings in the annals of Test cricket. It also provides the fourth such occasion against Australia.

It also provides the seventh such occasion of three Indian batsmen dismissed run out in an innings and the first such occasion against Australia.

W Pucovski was caught by substitute wicketkeeper WP Saha in Australia’s second innings. He became the eighth batsman to be caught by a substitute wicketkeeper in the annals of Test cricket.

Marnus Labuschagne scored 91 and 73 in this game to provide the 38th occasion of an Australian batsman scoring fifties in both innings of a Test against India. It also provides the 26th occasion of an Australian batsman scoring fifties in both innings of a Test against India on home soil.

It also provides the eighth occasion of an Australian batsman scoring a ninety in one innings and a fifty in another innings against India. It also provides the fourth occasion of an Australian batsman scoring a ninety in one innings and a fifty in another innings against India on home soil. All such occasions are tabulated below:

Michael Clarke at Nagpur in Oct 2004 and Marnus Labuschagne in Jan 2021 have scored similar scores of 91 and 73 against India.

Marnus Labuschagne scored (91,73} and Steve Smith scored {131,81} in this game to provide the sixth occasion of two or more Australian batsman scoring fifties in both innings of a Test against India.

Steve Smith scored {131,81} in this game to provide the third occasion of his scoring a century in one innings and a fifty in another innings a Test against India. He became the second batsman to perform such a feat on two or more occasions against India. The following table lists the feats performed by these two batsmen.

No Player FI SI Opp Ground Mon/Year 1 Bob Simpson 55 103 Ind Adelaide Dec 1967 2 Bob Simpson 100 51 Ind Adelaide Jan 1978 1 Steve Smith 162* 52* Ind Adelaide Dec 2014 2 Steve Smith 117 71 Ind Sydney Jan 2015 3 Steve Smith 131 81 Ind Sydney Jan 2021

Thus Steve Smith holds the record for such a feat against India performing the feat on three occasions.

WP Saha became the first substitute wicket keeper to pouch four catches in an innings. JM Hamilton of West Indies and Mohd Rizwan of Pakistan are the two substitute wicket keepers who have pouched two catches.

Marnus Labuschagne became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to be caught by a substitute wicket keeper on two occasions.

No Batsman/Wkt keeper I Team Opp Ground Season 1 Labuschagne c Mohd Rizwan 2 Aus Pak Abu Dhabi 2018/19 2 Labuschagne c WP Saha 3 Aus Ind Sydney 2020/21

Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade and C Green became the ninth, tenth and eleventh batsman in the history of Test cricket to be dismissed caught by a substitute wicket keeper.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith added 100 runs for the third wicket in Australia’s first innings and 103 runs for the third wicket in Australia’s second innings to provide the third occasion of the same pair of Australian batsmen posting a century partnership for the same wicket in both innings of a Test.

Fourth Australia Vs India Test At Brisbane

India capped Thangarasu Natarajan and Washington Sundar for this Test. They became the 299th and 300th cricketers to represent India in Tests. They also became the 136th and 137th Indian cricketers to make their Test debut on away soil.

They also became the 49th and 50th Indian cricketers to make their Test debut against Australia and also became the 23rd and 24th Indian cricketers to make their Test debut against Australia in Australia. They also became the sixth and seventh Indian cricketers to make their Test debut against Australia at Brisbane.

Thangarasu Natarajan became the 45th left arm pace bowler to represent India in Tests. He became the seventh Indian left arm pace bowler to make his Test debut against Australia and also became the third Indian left arm bowler to make his Test debut against Australia in Australia. Others are – Umesh Kulkarni at Adelaide in Dec 1967 and Irfan Pathan at Adelaide in Dec 2003. Thus India capped a left arm pace bowler after a gap of 18 years, one month and three days.

Thangarasu Natarajan and Washington Sundar were capped by India in this Test at Brisbane after a gap of 30 years. J Srinath was capped by India at Brisbane in 1991.

Steve Smith has a run aggregate of 991 runs against India on home soil prior to the start of the Brisbane Test. He required nine more runs for his 1000 runs. He scored 36 runs and his aggregate read 1027. He became the third Australian batsman to score 1000 plus runs against India on home soil. Others are – Ricky Ponting {1894} and Michael Clarke {1077}.

It also provides the 121st occasion of Australian batsmen posting a three-figure partnership in an innings against India. It also provides the 75th occasion of Australian batsmen posting a three-figure partnership on home soil against India.

It also provides the third occasion of Australian batsmen posting a three-figure partnership for the fourth wicket at Brisbane against India. It also provides the 19th occasion of Australian batsmen posting a three-figure partnership for the fourth wicket at Brisbane against various oppositions.

Marnus Labuschagne scored 108 in Australia’s first innings to provide the 105th occasion of an Australian batsman scoring a century against India. It also provides the 66th occasion of an Australian batsman scoring a century against India on home soil.

Marnus Labuschagne scored 108 in Australia’s first innings to provide the fourth occasion of an Australian batsman scoring a century against India at Brisbane.

No Player Runs I Opp Ground Mon/Year 1 DG Bradman 185 1 Ind Brisbane Nov 1947 2 Justin Langer 121 1 Ind Brisbane Dec 2003 3 Steve Smith 133 2 Ind Brisbane Dec 2014 4 Marnus Labuschagne 108 1 Ind Brisbane Jan 2021

Marnus Labuschagne scored 108 in Australia’s first innings to provide his highest score against India. His previous best was 91 at Sydney in Jan 2021, the previous Test of the ongoing Test series.

Nathan Lyon was playing his 100th Test. He became the 13th Australian cricketer to appear in 100 plus Tests and also the 68th overall cricketer to appear in 100 plus Tests.

Washington Sundar’s first victim was Steve Smith whom he had caught by Rohit Sharma for 36. Thangarasu Natarajan’s first victim was Marnus Labuschagne whom he had caught by Rishabh Pant for 108.

Tim Paine completed 1500 runs of his Test career when he was on 44 during his knock of 50 in Australia’s first innings. At the end of his innings, his run aggregate read 1506. He became the fifth Australian wicket keeper batsman to aggregate 1500 plus runs. Others are – Adam Gilchrist {5570}, Ian Healy {4356}, Rod Marsh {3363} and Brad Haddin {3266}.

Another interesting point of Tim Paine’s feat is his 1500 career runs have been scored without a century. He has scored nine half centuries which included his 50 in this innings. His highest individual score is 92 made against India at Mohali in Oct 2010.

Tim Paine became the third wicket keeper batsman to score exact 50 against India after Wally Grout and Steve Rixon.

No Player Runs I Opp Ground Mon/Year 1 Wally Grout 50 2 Ind Kolkata Jan 1960 2 Steve Rixon 50 2 Ind Perth Dec 1977 3 TD Paine 50 1 Ind Brisbane Jan 2021

Tim Paine’s 50 provide the 33rd occasion of a wicket keeper batsman dismissed for exact 50 in a Test innings.

It also provides the 50th occasion of a captain dismissed for exact 50 in a Test innings. Tim Paine became the second Australian captain to be dismissed for an exact 50 in a Test innings against India after KJ Hughes. KJ Hughes was dismissed for an exact 50 at Kanpur in Oct 1979.

It also provides the third occasion of a captain wicket keeper batsman dismissed for exact 50 in a Test innings. The other two occasions are MS Dhoni of India against England at Southampton in Jul 2014 and Sarfraz Ahmed of Pakistan against South Africa at Johannesburg in Jan 2019.

Tim Paine became the first Australian captain wicket keeper to score an exact 50 in a Test innings.

AM Rahane scored 37 in India’s first innings to provide the 73rd occasion of a captain scoring 37 in a Test innings {Note 37 and 73 are reverse numbers} .

Steve Smith has pouched 119 catches prior to the start of the Brisbane Test. He requires one more catch for his 120 catches. He took three catches in India’s first innings and his aggregate of catches read 122. He became the ninth Australian fieldsman, other than the wicket keepers to catch 120 plus catches.

Steve Smith has pouched 18 catches against India prior to the start of the Brisbane Test. He required two more catches for his 20 catches. He took three catches in India’s first innings and his aggregate of catches read 21. He became the seventh Australian fieldsman, other than the wicket keepers to catch 20 plus catches against India. Others are – Ricky Ponting {36}, Michael Clarke {29}, Mark Waugh {29}, Matthew Hayden {23}, Bob Simpson {21} and Michael Hussey {20}.

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur added 123 runs for the seventh wicket in India’s first innings to provide the 105th occasion of Indian batsmen posting a three-figure partnership in an innings against Australia. It also provides the 53rd occasion of Indian batsmen posting a three-figure partnership in an innings against Australia in Australia.

It also provides the eighth occasion of Indian batsmen posting a three-figure partnership in an innings for the seventh wicket against Australia. It also provides the fourth occasion of Indian batsmen posting a three-figure partnership for the seventh wicket against Australia in Australia. All such occasions are tabulated below. It also represents the ground record at Brisbane. The previous best was 58 runs partnership between N Kapil Dev and M Prabhakar at Brisbane in Nov 1991.

Washington Sundar scored 62 and captured three wickets in this Test to become the fifth Indian cricketer to score a fifty and capture three or more wickets in an innings on Test debut. He is the second Indian cricketer to perform the feat against Australia after Dattu Phadkar. Dattu Phadkar had scored 51 and captured three wickets at Sydney in Dec 1947.

No Player FI SI W Opp Ground Mon/Year 1 L Amar Singh - 51 4 Eng Lord's Jun 1932 2 Dattu Phadkar 51 - 3 Aus Sydney Dec 1947 3 Hanuma Vihari 56 - 3 Eng The Oval Sep 2018 4 SC Ganguly 131 - 3 Eng Lord's Jun 1996 5 W Sundar 62 - 3 Aus Brisbane Jan 2021

Washington Sundar scored 62 in this Test to become the 46th Indian batsman to score a fifty in an innings on Test debut. He is sixth Indian batsman to perform the feat against Australia.

Washington Sundar scored 62 in this Test to become the 55th batsman to score a fifty in an innings on Test debut while batting at number seven. He is fifth Indian batsman to perform the feat while batting at number seven.

David Warner completed 4500 runs when he was on eight during his knock of 20 not out in Australia’s second innings. His run aggregate read 4512 at stumps on the third day of the Test. He became the second Australian opening batsman to score 4500 plus runs on home soil after Matthew Hayden. Matthew Hayden has an aggregate of 5210 runs.

David Warner completed 4500 runs when he was on eight during his knock of 20 not out in Australia’s second innings. His run aggregate read 4512 at stumps on the third day of the Test. He became the second Australian left hand opening batsman to score 4500 plus runs on home soil after Matthew Hayden. Matthew Hayden has an aggregate of 5210 runs.

J Hazlewood captured 5 for 57 in India’s first innings to provide the 62nd occasion of an Australian bowler capturing five or more wickets in an innings against India. It also provides the 28th occasion of an Australian bowler capturing five or more wickets in an innings against India on home soil. It also provides the fifth occasion of an Australian bowler capturing five or more wickets in an innings against India at Brisbane.

Matthew Wade was dismissed for a duck in Australia’s second innings to provide the 182nd occasion of an Australian batsman dismissed for a duck in an innings against India. He became the 100th Australian batsman to be dismissed for a duck in a Test innings against India.

Steve Smith scored 91 runs in this Test – 36 and 55. At the end of this Test, his run aggregate read 7540 runs. He became the ninth Australian batsman to score 7500 plus runs in Tests. Others are – Ricky Ponting {13378}, Allan Border {11178}, Steve Waugh {10927}, Michael Clarke {8643}, Matthew Hayden {8625} and Mark Waugh {8029}, Justin Langer {7696} and Mark Taylor {7525}.

Mohammed Siraj captured five for 73 in Australia’s second innings to provide the 72nd occasion of an Indian bowler capturing five or more wickets in an innings against Australia. It also provides the 31st occasion of an Indian bowler capturing five or more wickets in an innings against Australia in Australia. It also provides the fifth occasion of an Indian bowler capturing five or more wickets in an innings against Australia at Brisbane.

Shubman Gill scored 91 in India’s second innings to provide the 50th occasion of an opening batsman scoring a ninety against Australia. It also provides the 23rd occasion of an opening batsman scoring a ninety against Australia in Australia and the second such occasion at Brisbane. Aamir Sohail had scored 99 at Brisbane in Nov 1995.

Shubman Gill scored 91 in India’s second innings to provide the third occasion of an Indian opening batsman scoring a ninety against Australia in the fourth innings of a Test. All such occasions are tabulated below:

No Player Runs I Team Opp Ground Mon/Year 1 Sunil Gavaskar 90 4 Ind Aus Chennai Sep 1986 2 M Vijay 99 4 Ind Aus Adelaide Dec 2014 3 Shubman Gill 91 4 Ind Aus Brisbane Jan 2021

Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara added 114 runs for the second wicket in India’s second innings in this Test to provide the 106th occasion of Indian batsmen posting a three-figure partnership in a Test innings against Australia. It also provides the 54th occasion of Indian batsmen posting a three-figure partnership in a Test innings against Australia in Australia and the seventh such occasion at Brisbane.

India won this Test by three wickets chasing 328 runs to provide the 33rd occasion of a team winning a Test by chasing 300 plus runs in the fourth innings of a Test. It also provides the ninth occasion of a team winning a Test by chasing 300 plus runs in the fourth innings of a Test against Australia.

It also provides the third occasion of India winning a Test by chasing 300 plus runs in the fourth innings of a Test. All such occasions are tabulated below:

No Team Res Margin Opp Ground Mon/Year 1 India won 6 wkts Win Trinidad Apr 1976 2 India won 6 wkts Eng Chennai Dec 2008 3 India won 3 wkts Aua Brisbane Jan 2021

Australia lost its 226th Test when it lost the Brisbane Test against India by three wickets. It also provides its 101st loss on home soil. It also provides its ninth loss at Brisbane.

Stats compiled by HR Gopala Krishna.

Marnus Labuschagne

