January 09, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  AUS Vs IND: Rishabh Pant And Ravindra Jadeja Taken For Scans As India's Injury Woes Pile Up

AUS Vs IND: Rishabh Pant And Ravindra Jadeja Taken For Scans As India's Injury Woes Pile Up

Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant and Jadeja suffered blows during the course of play on Day 3. Pant was replaced by Wriddhiman Saha when India came out to field

Agencies 09 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
AUS Vs IND: Rishabh Pant And Ravindra Jadeja Taken For Scans As India's Injury Woes Pile Up
Both Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant (right) suffered injuries during play on Day 3.
Composite: BCCI/AP
AUS Vs IND: Rishabh Pant And Ravindra Jadeja Taken For Scans As India's Injury Woes Pile Up
outlookindia.com
2021-01-09T14:44:14+05:30

Depleted India's injury woes worsened Saturday as Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant underwent scans in a hospital after taking nasty blows from the Australian pacers, raising doubts about their availability in the remainder of the third Test. Scorecard | News | Highlights

The visitors' first jolt came when wicketkeeper-batsman Pant sustained an elbow injury after being hit by a Pat Cummins delivery.

Reserve wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha replaced Pant as per a recent amendment in the ICC playing conditions.

"Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans," the BCCI stated in a release.

Pant, who looked good during his 36 off 67 balls on the third day of the match, was hit while trying to pull a short ball from Cummins.

He was in pain immediately and after on-field treatment that included strapping a bandage, he was back in action but lost the flow due to hindered movement as Josh Hazlewood had him caught behind.

If that was not enough, the Australian fast bowlers inflicted further pain on the Indians as Jadeja suffered a nasty blow to his left thumb. He is unlikely to bowl in the Australian second innings after being taken for scans to ascertain the damage to his bowling hand.

Jadeja's 28-run knock allowed India to limit Australia's first-innings lead to less than 100 but towards the end, a short ball from Mitchell Starc hit him on the gloves and he needed immediate medical attention.

"Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting. He has been taken for scans," the visiting team's board stated in another media release.


Jadeja was in pain and once the team was back in the field for the second innings, his left thumb looked pretty swollen and the physio applied taping on it. He threw a few balls but then it was decided that it won't be possible for him to continue.

Coming into the Sydney Test, India had lost Ishant Sharma (before series started), Mohammed Shami (forearm), Umesh Yadav (calf muscle) and KL Rahul (wrist) to various injuries. Virat Kohli is on a paternity leave.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

AUS Vs IND, 3rd Test: Australia In Command Thanks To Pat Cummins And Fielding Brilliance Against India

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Ravindra Jadeja Rishabh Pant Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Umesh Yadav Sydney Australia India vs Australia India's Tour Of Australia Australia national cricket team Cricket India national cricket team Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) ICC World Test Championship Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos