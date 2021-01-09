The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is shaping up beautifully. 1-1 after two Tests and Australia leading India by 244 runs with three more days' play left in the third Test. The visitors will rely heavily on skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, and one of them will need to bat through the day to make sure India have a realistic chance of winning the match. Follow live cricket scores and updates of Day 3 of 3rd AUS vs IND Test match here: Live Scorecard | Day 2 Report | News

5:35 AM IST: Nathan Lyon to continue. Australia crowd Indian batsmen. Short leg, leg slip, silly point and a slip. Australia know the value of a wicket here. One run from the over

India 121/3 (60) Cheteshwar Pujara 16, Hanuma Vihari 1

5:32 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood to continue. Cheteshwar Pujara guides one through square leg for 2 runs. India 120/3 (59) Cheteshwar Pujara 16, Hanuma Vihari 0

5:28 AM IST: Nathan Lyon to continue. Hanuma Vihari defends well. A maiden over

Live score: India 118/3 (58) Cheteshwar Pujara 14, Hanuma Vihari 0

5:24 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood into the attack. Starts well bowls a maiden. Good line just outside off. Cheteshwar Pujara doesn't try anything as India look to rebuild.

5:19 AM IST: Nathan Lyon to continue. Hanuma Vihari the new man in for India. A huge appeal against Cheteshwar Pujara as the ball lobs and is caught at short leg. Australia go up in huge appeal but are turned down. Australia go for review and there is nothing in replays. Australia lose a review. 1 run of the over

India 118/3 (56) Cheteshwar Pujara 14, Hanuma Vihari 0



5:11 AM IST: Pat Cummins to continue. And here's the first breakthrough for Australia. Huge wicket. India lose Ajinkya Rahane. The ball climbed on to him and came back in and Rahane chopped it on to the stumps. Ajinkya Rahane b Cummins 22 (70b)

India 117/3 (55) Cheteshwar Pujara 13

5:09 AM IST: Nathan Lyon back into the attack. Gets one ball to turn and bounce as Ajinkya Rahane lunges forward to defend. The ball takes inside edge but lands safely. Next ball Ajinkya Rahane steps out and hits a six.

India 116/2 (54) Ajinkya Rahane 22, Cheteshwar Pujara 12

5:04 AM IST: Pat Cummins concedes 3 runs as India keep the scoreboard ticking.

India 110/2 (53) Ajinkya Rahane 16, Cheteshwar Pujara 12

5:00 AM IST: Mitchell Starc to continue. First ball, slightly overpitched Ajinkya Rahane punches it for four through covers. A single to end the over. 5 runs came of the over

India 107/2 (52) Ajinkya Rahane 13, Cheteshwar Pujara 12

4:56 AM IST: Pat Cummins to continue. Ajinkya Rahane takes a single of the first ball. Cummins is now testing Pujara outside off and slipping in one that comes back in.

India 102/2 (51) Ajinkya Rahane 8, Cheteshwar Pujara 12

4:52 AM IST: Mitchell Starc to continue. Tests Cheteshwar Pujara outside off and an odd short ball. Pujara unfazed. A maiden over

India 101/2 (50) Ajinkya Rahane 7, Cheteshwar Pujara 12

4:47 AM IST: Pace from both ends. Pat Cummins has been good and consistent with line and length. Surprises Ajinkya Rahane with a short ball. Maiden over

4:43 AM IST: Mitchell Starc is trying to angle the ball away from the batsmen. Digs the second ball short, Ajinkya Rahane for a moment thought of pulling it but decides otherwise at the last moment. 1 run from the over

India 101/2 (48) Ajinkya Rahane 7, Cheteshwar Pujara 12

4:38 AM IST: Pat Cummins starts with maiden. Cheteshwar Pujara defends well. Cummins had an excellent spell yesterday wherein he took a wicket. Mitchell Starc from other end

4:33 AM IST: A single brings up India's 100. India take 4 runs from the first over of the day bowled by Nathan Lyon. Pat Cummins from the other end

India 100/2 (46) Ajinkya Rahane 6, Cheteshwar Pujara 12

4:30 AM IST: India will need to bat well. Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle for India. Nathan Lyon to start the proceedings

4:20 AM IST: Steve Smith Reveals What Worked For Him HERE.

4:13 AM IST: Another early start, and possibly another long day in Sydney as India and Australia fight to take the decisive lead. Before starting the third day's proceedings, let's recap.



Australia dominated the first session on Day 2 with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschange continuing from where they left off. Labuschange failed to reach a deserved hundred, but Smith was at his imperious best and hit his 27th ton. Aussies were looking at a first-innings total, but Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets + one run out [Hyperlink Smith Run Out Story], that of Smith, to help India fight back. Then, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill laid a solid foundation for India. Read full Day 2 report HERE.

4:00 AM IST: Good Morning !! Welcome to the coverage of third Test match Day 3

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine