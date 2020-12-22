December 22, 2020
Corona
AUS Vs IND: Mark Waugh Issues Damning Prediction, Says He Can't See India Bouncing Back Against Australia

Mark Waugh is the second former Australia player to openly predict India to lose the Test series 0-4 Down Under after Adelaide drubbing

PTI 22 December 2020
Mark Waugh
The Indian cricket team has "no hope" of making a comeback after the humiliation in Adelaide and will suffer a 4-0 whitewash in the four-match Test series against Australia, feels former batsman Mark Waugh.

Tour Schedule | News | Photo Gallery

India were bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 in their second innings as Australia claimed an eight-wicket win in the pink-ball Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Asked if India could bounce back after losing the first Test, Waugh said: "No hope, no hope.

"I thought Adelaide was the Test that they could win on paper and with Virat Kohli here for just the one Test. I thought the conditions would suit them.

"I just can't see how they can bounce back (after) Australia whitewashed them on the third day. So 'no' is the answer – four-nil to Australia," he said on Fox Cricket.

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin too had said the opening day/night Test was India's best chance in the ongoing series and it will be very difficult for the visitors to script a turnaround.

The second Test begins in Melbourne on December 26.

