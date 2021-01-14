AUS Vs IND, Fourth Test: Will Pucovski Ruled Out, Marcus Harris To Open For Australia Against India

Will Pucovski has been ruled out of the fourth Test against India, with Marcus Harris to open for Australia.

3rd Test Report | Scorecard | News

Pucovski injured his shoulder during the drawn third Test in Sydney and the opener will miss the final game of the series, which is locked at 1-1.

Australia captain Tim Paine confirmed on Thursday that Harris would replace his Victoria team-mate for the Test in Brisbane, beginning on Friday.

"He tried to train this morning and didn't quite come up," Paine told a news conference.

"He'll have a bit of work to do with our medicos to see where he goes from here, but he's obviously missing this Test match and Marcus Harris will replace him."

Harris returns for his first Test since the 2019 Ashes and the left-hander has averaged 24.06 in his previous 17 innings at the level.

The 28-year-old scored 355 runs at an average of 118.33 to begin the Sheffield Shield season for Victoria, while he made scores of 35, 25 not out, 26 and five for Australia A against India last month.

A big change for the Aussies ahead of the series decider #AUSvIND https://t.co/Kv1drj79nO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 14, 2021

Paine is looking forward to seeing what Harris can deliver as Australia aim for a series win.

"[He's] been working his backside off in our hub. He deserves his opportunity," he said.

"He's a really relaxed type of character, so he's one we certainly enjoy having in and around our group."

Australia are unbeaten in their past 31 Tests at the Gabba, winning 24 and drawing seven.

The Gabba is the only venue in Australia where India have played more than once without winning – drawing once and losing five times.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine