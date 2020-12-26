December 26, 2020
Corona
AUS Vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Shubman Gill's Debut Almost Ends In Tragedy - WATCH

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja miraculously avoided collision while going a catch during Day 1 of Australia vs Inda Boxing Day Test at MCG

Outlook Web Bureau 26 December 2020
Tragedy averted
Composite: Screengrabs
2020-12-26T08:02:48+05:30

It could have gone horribly wrong for one of India's two debutants, Shubman Gill during their second Test match against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday.

Day 1 Blog | Scorecard | News

Asked to bowl first by Aussie skipper Tim Paine, India got off to a good start. Jasprit Bumrah got the wicket of Joe Burns in the fifth over, then Ravichandran Ashwin got into the act pretty early for a spinner with India captain Ajinkya Rahane bravely introducing his most experienced bowler into the attack.

And soon, Ashwin got the wicket of dangerous-looking Matthew Wade in the 13th over. The Aussie opener was batting beautifully, but probably got carried away and tried to launch the fifth ball for a mighty six.

But he ended up miscuing the shot and the ball could travel only to mid-wicket, where Jadeja and Gill jostled, literally for the catch. Fortunately for India, a collision was avoided miraculously. They are already a depleted side after the leaving of regular skipper Virat Kohli and injury to Mohammed Shami.

Jadeja did complete the catch to send Wade back. Watch it here:

At Luch, Australia reached 65 for 3. Ashwin (2/17 in 9 overs) was the most successful bowler, who once again dismissed Steve Smith (0). Marnus Labuschagne (26 batting, 65 balls) was at the crease in the company of Travis Head (4 batting, 37 balls).

Mohammed Siraj was the other debutant for India.

India lost the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series by eight wickets in Adelaide.

