AUS Vs IND, 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj Takes Maiden 5-wicket Haul, Gets Warm Hug From Jasprit Bumrah - WATCH

Leading Indian bowling attack in the absence of senior pros, Mohammed Siraj got a deserved five-wicket haul in Australia's second innings of the series-deciding fourth Test match at The Gabba, Brisbane Monday.

Siraj, playing in his third Test, registered figures of 5/73 in 19.5 overs and was in fact fighting for the last Australia wicket with debutant Shardul Thakur (4/61), who was also vying for his maiden five-for. And as it turned out, it was Thakur who helped Siraj complete a five-wicket haul -- by taking a catch to dismiss Josh Hazlewood.

After the end of Aussie innings, Siraj was accorded a standing ovation and Jasprit Bumrah gave him a warm hug. Watch it here:

A standing ovation as Mohammed Siraj picks up his maiden 5-wicket haul.#AUSvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/e0IaVJ3uA8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021

In three Tests, Siraj has taken six wickets.

Chasing 328 to win, India were four for no loss in their second innings when rain forced an early stumps. India had dismissed Australia for 294 in their second innings to set themselves a target of 328 but the last session couldn't be completed as rain played spoilsport.

At stumps, Rohit Sharma (4) and Shubman Gill (0) were at the crease with India still needing 324 when rain caused the halt.

After capturing four and three wickets respectively in the first two sessions, Indian bowlers, led by Siraj and Thakur, returned to pick up the remaining three wickets after tea.

Steve Smith was the top batsman for Australia as he scored an attacking 55, while opener David Warner hit 48 at the top.

The series is currently locked 1-1 after India's remarkable eight-wicket comeback win in the Melbourne Test and a memorable draw in the third Test at Sydney.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 369 all out

India 1st innings: 336 all out in 111.4 overs.

Australia 2nd innings: 294 all out in 75.5 overs (Steve Smith 55; Mohammed Siraj 5/73, Shardul Thakur 4/61).

India 1st innings: 4 for no loss in 1.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 4, Mitchell Starc 4/0).

