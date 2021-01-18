January 18, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  LIVE Cricket Scores, Australia Vs India, 4th Test, Day 4: IND Seek Quick Wickets At Gabba

LIVE Cricket Scores, Australia Vs India, 4th Test, Day 4: IND Seek Quick Wickets At Gabba

Follow here live cricket scores and live updates of Day 4 of the fourth Test between Australia vs India in Brisbane

Outlook Web Bureau 18 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
LIVE Cricket Scores, Australia Vs India, 4th Test, Day 4: IND Seek Quick Wickets At Gabba
Indian players congratulate teammate Mohammed Siraj, centre, after dismissing Australia's David Warner on the first day of the fourth Test
AP Photo
LIVE Cricket Scores, Australia Vs India, 4th Test, Day 4: IND Seek Quick Wickets At Gabba
outlookindia.com
2021-01-18T04:18:01+05:30

The threat of rain in the last two days of the fourth Australia vs India Test in Brisbane will mean that the dressing rooms will have to get their calculations right to force a decision at the Gabba. Australia will start Day 4 on Monday with a 54-run lead and their priority will be to bat at least two and a half sessions, if not all three, score as many runs and put India under pressure in the fourth innings. But it will be easier said than done as India's bowling attack, despite its lack of experience, can get the big breakthroughs. The ball is just six overs old and the likes of T. Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini will back themselves to put India in early control of a match that was quite evenly poised at stumps on Day 3 on Sunday. Get here live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of Australia vs India, Day 4 from Brisbane. (LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS)

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bayern Munich 2-1 Freiburg: More History For Robert Lewandowski In Battling Die Roten Win

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Ajinkya Rahane Tim Paine Shardul Thakur Washington Sundar Thangarasu Natarajan Steve Smith David Warner Brisbane Australia Cricket India's Tour Of Australia India vs Australia India national cricket team Australia national cricket team live Live Score Cricket Scorecard Live Blog Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos