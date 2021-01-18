LIVE Cricket Scores, Australia Vs India, 4th Test, Day 4: IND Seek Quick Wickets At Gabba

The threat of rain in the last two days of the fourth Australia vs India Test in Brisbane will mean that the dressing rooms will have to get their calculations right to force a decision at the Gabba. Australia will start Day 4 on Monday with a 54-run lead and their priority will be to bat at least two and a half sessions, if not all three, score as many runs and put India under pressure in the fourth innings. But it will be easier said than done as India's bowling attack, despite its lack of experience, can get the big breakthroughs. The ball is just six overs old and the likes of T. Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini will back themselves to put India in early control of a match that was quite evenly poised at stumps on Day 3 on Sunday. Get here live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of Australia vs India, Day 4 from Brisbane. (LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS)

