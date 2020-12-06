AUS Vs IND, 2nd T20I: Sensational Virat Kohli Makes Fans Wonder If Who's Batting For India - WATCH

December 06, 2020
Corona
Virat Kohli, known for his love for technically correct shots, played an outlandish scoop shot during India's win over Australia in the second T20I match in Sydney

Outlook Web Bureau 06 December 2020
Virat Kohli in a different mode
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
India beat Australia by six wickets in the second T20I match at SCG, Sydney on Sunday to take the series 2-0. During the match, skipper Virat Kohli played a sensational shot to leave fans and pundits stunned.

Highlights | Scorecard | Tour Schedule | News

Kohli, one of the most refined batsmen who loves to play technically correct shots, sat down on one knee and scooped the ball for a six. It's one shot made famous by Kohli's team-mate at Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL. And rightly, that six against Andre Tye reminded fans of the former South Africa captain AB de Villiers.

READ: Proud That India Won Series Without Rohit, Bumrah - Kohli

Celebrated commentator Harsh Bhogle took to Twitter and asked, "When was the last time you saw that!!"

Well, watch it here:

And compare here:

And here are some reactions:

Kohli scored 40 off 24 balls, with the help of two fours and two sixes, as India chased down Australia's 194/5 with relative ease.

Hardik Pandya (42 off 22), Shikhar Dhawan (52 off 36) and KL Rahul (30 off 22) also played their parts with the bat even as T Natarajan, playing only his third international match, lead India's bowling attack.

Virat Kohli AB de Villiers Harsha Bhogle Sydney Australia Cricket Cricket Video India vs Australia India national cricket team Australia national cricket team India's Tour Of Australia Sports

