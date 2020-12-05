Australia Vs India, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS Vs IND Clash On TV And Online

After their 11-run win in the series opener in Canberra on Friday, India can now hope to wrap up the T20I series against Australia. The teams returned to Sydney to complete the limited-overs leg of the tour, and on Sunday, the Virat Kohli-led Team India will take the field at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground as the favourites.

The tour started on a devastating note for India, losing the first two matches heavily in Sydney to concede the ODI series 1-2. Then the change of venue brought about a change in fortunes. They won the final ODI at Manuka Oval, Canberra to avoid ODI series clean sweep. Then, another win at the venue, making sure it's not a lost cause yet for the visitors despite the negative press following the ODI debacle.

Team News

After four matches, both the sides have started to reveal battle scares. Aussies are already without their mercurial opener David Warner, and have other injury concerns.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20Is due to concussion, meaning they will be without a player who has changed the course of the tour so far. Now, the big question is who will replace Jadeja.

How India field their XI will depend on their plans for the practice match against Australia A on the same day at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney which will be over by the time the first ball is bowled at SCG.

Head-to-head: This will be their 22nd meeting in the shortest format of the game, with India leading the head-to-head record 12-8. There was one no result.

Match and telecast details

Match: 2nd T20I between Australia and India.

Date: December 6 (Sunday), 2020.

Time: 1:40 PM IST/ 7:10 PM Local

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia.

TV Channels: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Predicted XIs:

Australia: D’Arcy Short, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Sanju Samson Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan.

Squads:

Australia: Australia T20 Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner (replaced by D’Arcy Short), Adam Zampa (replaced by Nathan Lyon).

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-capt, wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (replaced by Shardul Thakur), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

