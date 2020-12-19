AUS Vs IND, 1st Test: Crazy Ravi Shastri Meme Fest As Australia Shot India Out For 36

Australia shot out India for their lowest ever total of 36 runs on Day 3 of the first Test at Adelaide Oval Saturday. And it didn't take long for fans to troll India head coach Ravi Shastri.
(SCORECARD | Day 2 REPORT | NEWS)
Once nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah (2) was out in the first over, the Australian pace attack, led by Josh Hazlewood (5-3-8-5) and Pat Cummins (10.2-4-21- 4), destroyed India. The likes of Mayank Agarwal (9), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) were all out in a similar fashion, and not a single Indian batsman reached double figures.
To make matters worse for India, star pacer Mohammed Shami's series could well be over due to a wrist injury from a short ball from Pat Cummins, which could potentially be a fracture. Shami could not continue and the Indian innings was terminated at 36 for 9 in 21.2 overs.
As Indian cricketers fought hard to salvage some pride, fans took to social media sites slamming
Shastri, with many calling for his head.
Here are some reactions:
Ravi Shastri and @imVkohli are responsible for the worst performance of Indian team in the history of cricket pic.twitter.com/Dyn2Zu70Zd— Mohit Yaduvanshi (@MohitKu87669919) December 19, 2020
#INDvsAUSTest— M A S A L U (@YourMasalu) December 19, 2020
My advice :
ðÂÂÂRemove Ravi Shastri.
ðÂÂÂBring Rahul Dravid as team India coach.
ðÂÂÂ Select the Indian test cricket team on the basis of First class cricket and stop selecting team on IPL basis.
Agree ? pic.twitter.com/vyaHq4XKbb
This kind of treatment needed for Ravi Shastri outside Adelaide stadium— Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) December 19, 2020
pic.twitter.com/zDX4IEQAxs
*Indian Team struggling*— Asjad II Ø§Ø³Ø¬Ø¯âÂÂ (@iamasjadraza7) December 19, 2020
Le Ravi Shastri:#INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/gXpiRjOPOA
Meanwhile Ravi shastri trying to figure out who is coming back to pavilion,Mayank or prithvi?#PrithviShaw #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/quKWLZRrTu— Vocal Guy (@VocalGuy1) December 17, 2020
#PrithviShaw— Mukesh Prabhas™ (@Darling_Fan_45) December 18, 2020
What Ravi Shastri said: What he meant: pic.twitter.com/MkslwFmMnJ
Ravi Shastri should come out to face the post match press conference.. journalist should hit him with all the hard questions...he can't just get away with a defeat of such margin #INDvsAUSTest— Aman Kumar (Aamo) (@kallisaman) December 19, 2020
Ravi Shastri after winning against most weakest aus team in 2018 "We are best touring team ever"ðÂÂ¡— Saksham AgarwalðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@Saksham2601) December 19, 2020
Look what bad coaching staff, overconfidence,wrong selection does.#INDvsAUSTest
