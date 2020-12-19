AUS Vs IND, 1st Test: Crazy Ravi Shastri Meme Fest As Australia Shot India Out For 36

Australia shot out India for their lowest ever total of 36 runs on Day 3 of the first Test at Adelaide Oval Saturday. And it didn't take long for fans to troll India head coach Ravi Shastri.

(SCORECARD | Day 2 REPORT | NEWS)

Once nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah (2) was out in the first over, the Australian pace attack, led by Josh Hazlewood (5-3-8-5) and Pat Cummins (10.2-4-21- 4), destroyed India. The likes of Mayank Agarwal (9), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) were all out in a similar fashion, and not a single Indian batsman reached double figures.

To make matters worse for India, star pacer Mohammed Shami's series could well be over due to a wrist injury from a short ball from Pat Cummins, which could potentially be a fracture. Shami could not continue and the Indian innings was terminated at 36 for 9 in 21.2 overs.

As Indian cricketers fought hard to salvage some pride, fans took to social media sites slamming

Shastri, with many calling for his head.

Here are some reactions:

Ravi Shastri and @imVkohli are responsible for the worst performance of Indian team in the history of cricket pic.twitter.com/Dyn2Zu70Zd — Mohit Yaduvanshi (@MohitKu87669919) December 19, 2020

#INDvsAUSTest



My advice :

ðÂÂÂRemove Ravi Shastri.

ðÂÂÂBring Rahul Dravid as team India coach.

ðÂÂÂ Select the Indian test cricket team on the basis of First class cricket and stop selecting team on IPL basis.



Agree ? pic.twitter.com/vyaHq4XKbb — M A S A L U (@YourMasalu) December 19, 2020

This kind of treatment needed for Ravi Shastri outside Adelaide stadium

pic.twitter.com/zDX4IEQAxs — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) December 19, 2020

Meanwhile Ravi shastri trying to figure out who is coming back to pavilion,Mayank or prithvi?#PrithviShaw #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/quKWLZRrTu — Vocal Guy (@VocalGuy1) December 17, 2020

Ravi Shastri should come out to face the post match press conference.. journalist should hit him with all the hard questions...he can't just get away with a defeat of such margin #INDvsAUSTest — Aman Kumar (Aamo) (@kallisaman) December 19, 2020

Ravi Shastri after winning against most weakest aus team in 2018 "We are best touring team ever"ðÂÂ¡

Look what bad coaching staff, overconfidence,wrong selection does.#INDvsAUSTest — Saksham AgarwalðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@Saksham2601) December 19, 2020

