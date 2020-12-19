AUS Vs IND, 1st Test: Crazy Ravi Shastri Meme Fest As Australia Shot India Out For 36

December 19, 2020
Corona
India head coach Ravi Shastri became the target of angry fans after his team faltered against Australia in the first Test match

Outlook Web Bureau 19 December 2020
Ravi Shastri
AP Photo
Australia shot out India for their lowest ever total of 36 runs on Day 3 of the first Test at Adelaide Oval Saturday. And it didn't take long for fans to troll India head coach Ravi Shastri.

(SCORECARD | Day 2 REPORT | NEWS)

Once nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah (2) was out in the first over, the Australian pace attack, led by Josh Hazlewood (5-3-8-5) and Pat Cummins (10.2-4-21- 4), destroyed India. The likes of Mayank Agarwal (9), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) were all out in a similar fashion, and not a single Indian batsman reached double figures.

To make matters worse for India, star pacer Mohammed Shami's series could well be over due to a wrist injury from a short ball from Pat Cummins, which could potentially be a fracture. Shami could not continue and the Indian innings was terminated at 36 for 9 in 21.2 overs.

As Indian cricketers fought hard to salvage some pride, fans took to social media sites slamming
Shastri, with many calling for his head.

Here are some reactions:

