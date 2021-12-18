AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Day 3 Stats Highlights Feat. Joe Root, Jos Buttler

Dawid Malan and Joe Root set up a new record for the third wicket in day/night Test matches in Australia by adding 138 runs in England’s first innings on the third day of the second Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, (December 18).

They erased the previous best third-wicket stand of 137 runs in Australia between Australian pair of Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith against South Africa at the same ground in the 2016-17 series.

Dawid Malan and Joe Root’s 138-run stand is the third-best third-wicket stand in day/night Tests after 248-run stand between England’s Alastair Cook and Joe Root against West Indies at Birmingham in 2017 and 165-run partnership between Pakistan’s Azhar Ali/Babar Azam against West Indies at Dubai in 2016-17.

** Joe Root became only the third batter after Pakistan’s Mohammed Yousuf and West Indian Viv Richards to score 1600 plus runs in a calendar year. The England skipper achieved this during his 62 -run knock. He has scored 1606 runs at an average of 64.24 in 26 innings of 14 Test matches this year so far. Mohammed Yousuf scored 1788 runs at an average of 99.33 in 19 innings of 11 Test matches in 2006 while Viv Richards made 1710 runs in 19 innings of 11 Tests in 1976.

** Jos Buttler’s duck off 15 balls was his fourth slowest in terms of ball in Tests. Since the start of 1991, no other player has as many Test ducks as Jos Buttler after facing 15 or more balls.

** Jimmy Anderson has remained not out in Tests on 100 occasions. That's the highest, followed by West Indian Courtney Walsh at a distant second place with 61 not outs.

** England were all out for 236 in response to Australia’s 473 for 9 declared. Steven Smith’s decision not to enforce the follow-on meant the Test continued to follow the template set in the day-night game at Adelaide in 2017-18 – on that occasion, England had been dismissed for 227 in response to 442 for 8 declared.

** Mitchell Starc became the first bowler to complete a fifty of wickets in day/night Tests, Stuart Broad‘s wicket was 50th for this Australian pacers in 16 innings of nine day/night Test matches.

BEST THIRDWICKET STANDS IN DAY/NIGHT TESTS

(Runs - Partners - Opponent - Venue - Season)

248 - Alastair Cook/Joe Root (England) - West Indies - Birmingham - 2017;

165 - Azhar Ali/Babar Azam (Pakistan) - West Indies - Dubai - 2016-17;

138 - Dawid Malan/Joe Root (England) - Australia - Adelaide - 2021-22;

137 - Usman Khawaja/Steven Smith (Australia) - South Africa - Adelaide - 2016-17;

132 - Marnus Labuschagne/Steven Smith (Australia) - New Zealand - Perth - 2019-20.

MOST RUNS IN A CALENDAR YEAR IN TESTS

(Batter - Year - M - I - N.O - Runs - AVG - H.S - S/R - 100 - 50 - 0)

Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan) - 2006 - 11 - 19 - 1 - 1788 - 99.33 - 202 - 62.64 - 9 - 3 - 1;

Viv Richards (West Indies) - 1976 - 11 - 19 - 0 - 1710 - 90.00 - 291 - 72.85 - 7 - 5 - 0;

Graeme Smith (South Africa) - 2008 - 15 - 25 - 2 - 1656 - 72.00 - 232 - 65.81 - 6 - 6 - 1;

Joe Root (England) - 2021 - 14 - 26 - 1 - 1606 - 64.24 - 228 - 57.43 - 6 - 3 - 1;

Michael Clarke (Australia) - 2012 - 11 - 18 - 3 - 1595 - 106.33 - 329* - 65.96 - 5 - 3 - 0.

JOS BUTTLER’S SLOWEST DUCKS IN TESTS

(Balls - Min - How out - Opponent - Venue - Season)

22 - 30 - Caught by Denesh Ramdin - West Indies - North Sound - 2014-15;

18 - 22 - Bowled by Neil Wagner - New Zealand - Mount Maunganui - 2019-20;

18 - 23 - Caught by Rishabh Pant - India - Nottingham - 2021;

15 - 29 - Caught by David Warner - Australia - Adelaide - 2021-22;

13 - 17 - Not out - Pakistan - Southampton - 2020.