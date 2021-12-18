AUS Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, Ashes 2nd Test: England (65/2) Trail Australia (473/9 decl) By 408 Runs

For the second consecutive day, Australia grabbed the honours in the day-night Test at Adelaide Oval. Solid contributions by the lower order added substantially to the Australian first innings. Then, England were rocked by two early wickets as bad light and rain ended play on Friday. England's first task on Saturday will be to save the follow-on. Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of AUS v ENG second Test.

50 up for England. Dawid Malan has taken the England charge with skipper Joe Root playing the perfect second fiddle at the other end. England 65/2

England have started the day on a positive note with a couple of fours so far. Joe Root is batting on 14 while Dawid Malan is holding the other end on 7. England 35/2

Hello and welcome to Day 3 coverage of the Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England. Day 2 was called off early because of the weather which means 98 overs will have to be bowled today.

Seventeen for 2 at stumps on Friday, England will look up to skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan to rescue them from a top-order collapse. The visitors trail by 456 runs and against an Aussie attack that looked menacing in the final session on Day 2, it will be a huge challenge for the English middle-order.

England have only themselves to blame for this position. Australian batsmen profited from dropped catches but the lower order handled the England pace attack, headed by James Anderson and Stuart Broad, very well.

But it was Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith who held the Aussie batting together. Labuschagne became the first player to hit three centuries in day-night Test matches while captain Steve Smith missed out on a ton as Australia strangled England with a solid total of 473 for 9 declared.

Labuschagne made 103 and Smith scored 93 before Australia’s tailenders scored some quick runs against England’s tired bowlers and Australia declared after tea. In between, Smith and Alex Carey (51) combined in a 91-run sixth-wicket stand before James Anderson removed both batsmen in successive overs just before tea.