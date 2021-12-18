Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, Ashes 2nd Test: England (65/2) Trail Australia (473/9 decl) By 408 Runs

Australia are in commanding position in the day-night Test in Adelaide. England first need to stave off the follow-on on Saturday. Get here Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of AUS v ENG second Test.

AUS Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, Ashes 2nd Test: England (65/2) Trail Australia (473/9 decl) By 408 Runs
]Debutant Michael Nesser put Australia in a strong position at stumps on Day 2 on Friday. England batsmen face an uphill task on Day 3 on Saturday. Follow here live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG. | AP

Trending

AUS Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, Ashes 2nd Test: England (65/2) Trail Australia (473/9 decl) By 408 Runs
outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T10:03:41+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 10:03 am

For the second consecutive day, Australia grabbed the honours in the day-night Test at Adelaide Oval. Solid contributions by the lower order added substantially to the Australian first innings. Then, England were rocked by two early wickets as bad light and rain ended play on Friday. England's first task on Saturday will be to save the follow-on. Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of AUS v ENG second Test.

(LIVE SCORECARD) | (LIVE STREAMING)

10:00 AM IST: 50 up for England

50 up for England. Dawid Malan has taken the England charge with skipper Joe Root playing the perfect second fiddle at the other end. England 65/2 

9:24 AM IST: Good start by England

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

England have started the day on a positive note with a couple of fours so far.  Joe Root is batting on 14 while Dawid Malan is holding the other end on 7. England 35/2

8:49 AM IST: Hello

Hello and welcome to Day 3 coverage of the Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England. Day 2 was called off early because of the weather which means 98 overs will have to be bowled today.    

Seventeen for 2 at stumps on Friday, England will look up to skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan to rescue them from a top-order collapse. The visitors trail by 456 runs and against an Aussie attack that looked menacing in the final session on Day 2, it will be a huge challenge for the English middle-order.

England have only themselves to blame for this position. Australian batsmen profited from dropped catches but the lower order handled the England pace attack, headed by James Anderson and Stuart Broad, very well.

But it was Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith who held the Aussie batting together. Labuschagne became the first player to hit three centuries in day-night Test matches while captain Steve Smith missed out on a ton as Australia strangled England with a solid total of 473 for 9 declared.

Labuschagne made 103 and Smith scored 93 before Australia’s tailenders scored some quick runs against England’s tired bowlers and Australia declared after tea. In between, Smith and Alex Carey (51) combined in a 91-run sixth-wicket stand before James Anderson removed both batsmen in successive overs just before tea.

Tags

Koushik Paul Mitchell Starc Steve Smith Marnus Labuschagne Alex Carey Joe Root Adelaide, Australia Australia national cricket team Cricket England national cricket team England vs Australia Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City Manager, Cancels Conference After Inconclusive Covid Results

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City Manager, Cancels Conference After Inconclusive Covid Results

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC Beat East Bengal 2-0 For Season's Second Win

India Loses Seat On FIA World Motor Sport Council; Mohammed Ben Sulayem Becomes President

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC Aim To Steady Ship After Setbacks

England Fined 8 WTC Points For Slow Over-rate In Brisbane Ashes Test, Not 5: ICC

Ashes 2021, 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne's Day-Night Record - Day 2 Stats Highlights

Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Traffic Cop For Saving His Friend, Writes Heartfelt Message

Sports Minister Introduces Anti-doping Bill, Which Empowers NADA, In Lok Sabha

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from Sports

Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Start Rehab; ODI Captain Shares 'Lessons' With Colts

Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Start Rehab; ODI Captain Shares 'Lessons' With Colts

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Test: England 17/2 After Australia Declare At 473/9

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Test: England 17/2 After Australia Declare At 473/9

BWF World Championships 2021: Lakshya Sen Sets Up Semis Date With Kidambi Srikanth

BWF World Championships 2021: Lakshya Sen Sets Up Semis Date With Kidambi Srikanth

IPL 2022: Andy Flower Appointed Head Coach Of Lucknow Indian Premier League Team

IPL 2022: Andy Flower Appointed Head Coach Of Lucknow Indian Premier League Team

Read More from Outlook

Remember His Face? Portrait Of A Bihari As A Father And Migrant Worker

Remember His Face? Portrait Of A Bihari As A Father And Migrant Worker

Rampukar Pandit / A Bihari labourer whose son passed away while he was trapped in Delhi during the 2020 Covid lockdown, vows never to migrate for work, come what may

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test, Live: England Face Uphill Task

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test, Live: England Face Uphill Task

Koushik Paul / Australia are in commanding position in the day-night Test in Adelaide. Get here Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of AUS v ENG second Test.

Nagaland Civilian Killings: How Many Stories Do You Read On My Face

Nagaland Civilian Killings: How Many Stories Do You Read On My Face

Chinki Sinha / The protests that have been rocking the Blue Mountains of Nagaland since the December 4 massacre, don't even appear as a dreamscape in the horizon of the putative Indian

Advertisement