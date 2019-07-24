Atletico Madrid Ask La Liga To Revoke Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann Licence

﻿
The controversy over Antoine Griezmann's move rumbles on, with Atletico Madrid asking LaLiga to revoke Barcelona's licence for the striker

Omnisport 24 July 2019
After much speculation, Barcelona confirmed Antoine Griezmann's signing on July 12 after paying the France forward's €120million buy-out clause.
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-07-24T20:08:04+0530

Atletico Madrid have demanded LaLiga prevent Antoine Griezmann from playing for Barcelona next season, according to the Spanish top flight's president Javier Tebas.

Griezmann confirmed he would be leaving Atleti at the end of last season, despite having only signed a five-year contract at Wanda Metropolitano in June 2018 after turning down a move to Barca.

After much speculation, Barcelona confirmed Antoine Griezmann's signing on July 12 after paying the France forward's €120million buy-out clause.

However, Atletico Madrid have reported Barca to The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), who have subsequently opened an investigation into the transfer.

Atleti claim they are owed a further €80million, on top of the €120million already paid for Griezmann, who made his Barca debut in a friendly defeat to Chelsea in Japan on Tuesday.

And LaLiga president Tebas has revealed Atleti have also requested the organisation block Griezmann from playing for Barca until the issue is resolved.

"Atletico wrote to us asking if we could block Griezmann's license in Barcelona," Tebas told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

"It is possible to do it. A mechanism has been put in place and the authorities will have to resolve the situation. I have no element of judgment."

Griezmann has headlined a mass exodus from Atleti this close season, with Lucas Hernandez, Rodri, Filipe Luis, Juanfran among the first-team regulars to have left.

Joao Felix was drafted in from Benfica as Griezmann's replacement, with Marcos Llorente, Felipe, Hector Herrera, Renan Lodi, Ivan Saponjic and Kieran Tripper also coming in.

Omnisport Antoine Griezmann Barcelona Madrid Spain Football La Liga FC Barcelona Atletico Madrid Sports

