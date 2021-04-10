April 10, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ATK Mohun Bagan Sign Liston Colaco On A Record Transfer Fee From Hyderabad FC

ATK Mohun Bagan Sign Liston Colaco On A Record Transfer Fee From Hyderabad FC

Liston, who joined the club in January 2020, made 23 appearances for Hyderabad FC in the ISL scoring four goals

PTI 10 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ATK Mohun Bagan Sign Liston Colaco On A Record Transfer Fee From Hyderabad FC
Liston Colaco, 22, will join the Mariners with effect from June 1.
ISL
ATK Mohun Bagan Sign Liston Colaco On A Record Transfer Fee From Hyderabad FC
outlookindia.com
2021-04-10T15:37:31+05:30

Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan has signed forward Liston Colaco from Hyderabad FC for the highest-ever transfer fee for an Indian player. (More Football News)

Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan agreed to the transfer for an undisclosed fee, the club said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old will join the Mariners with effect from June 1.

"With a focus on long-term sustainability, Hyderabad FC agreed for Liston's move in a deal that fetches the highest-ever transfer fee received for an Indian player," a statement from Hyderabad FC said.

Liston, who joined the club in January 2020, made 23 appearances for Hyderabad FC in the ISL scoring four goals, while setting up three more. He also went on to make his national team debut after a stellar season with the club.

The club wishes Liston Colaco the very best for his future.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Opportunity To Showcase India's Brand Of Football', Says FC Goa On AFC Champions League Debut

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Goa ATK-Mohun Bagan Hyderabad FC Indian Super League (ISL) Indian football Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos