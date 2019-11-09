Asian Shooting Championships: Tejaswini Sawant Bags India's 12th Tokyo Olympics Quota

The seasoned Tejaswini Sawant secured India's 12th Olympic quota in shooting by qualifying for the final of the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the 14th Asian Championships at Doha, Qatar on Saturday. (More Sports News)

The 39-year-old Sawant earned the Tokyo quota by finishing fifth in the qualifications with a score of 1171.

Out of the eight finalists, six have already booked their Tokyo berths, paving the way for Sawant to earn an Olympic quota.

Read: Chinki Yadav Secures Olympic Quota

Provided she is picked in the final shooting squad for next year's Tokyo Games, it will be here maiden Olympic appearance.

Sawant, who also competes in the 50m rifle prone, has won many medals, including gold at the World Championship, World Cup and the Commonwealth Games.

In 2010, she became the world champion in the 50m rifle prone event in Munich with a world-record equalling score. She was the first Indian woman shooter to win a gold medal at the Worlds.