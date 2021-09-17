Asian Champions League: South Korean Clubs To Meet In Quarters

Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Representative Image: The final is scheduled to be played in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 23. | File Photo

Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 5:02 pm

Defending champion Ulsan Hyundai was drawn Friday to face South Korean league rival Jeonbuk in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League. (MORE FOOTBALL NEWS)

Ulsan will be attempting to extend its 16-match winning streak in the competition. Last year, Ulsan won its second Asian Champions League title by defeating Iranian club Persepolis 2–1 in the final.

Pohang Steelers, the third South Korean club in the last eight, will take on Japanese team Nagoya Grampus.

In the West Region, Persepolis will play Saudi club Al Hilal and UAE team Al Wahda will take on Saudi rival Al Nassr.

Next month's quarterfinals and semifinals will be single matches played at centralized locations in South Korea (East Region) and Saudi Arabia (West) because of the coronavirus pandemic and related travel restrictions.

The final is scheduled to be played in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 23.

