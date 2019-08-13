﻿
Ashes, England Vs Australia: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood Named In Aussie Squad For 2nd Test

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are the beneficiaries as James Pattinson is rested by Australia for the second Ashes 2019 Test against England

Omnisport 13 August 2019

Mitchell Starc made the 17-man squad for the opening clash but missed out on the XI. He is expected to feature at Lord's.
File Photo

outlookindia.com
2019-08-13T18:04:05+0530

James Pattinson has been left out by Australia for the second Ashes Test, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood included in the 12-man squad.  (Cricket News)

Pattinson returned to the Test fold for the first time since 2016 in the series opener, having dealt with a number of injury problems in recent years.

Also Read: Preview – Ashes 2019, 2nd Test

The paceman claimed 2-82 and 0-29, as well as contributing a handy unbeaten 47 in the second innings after a first-innings duck, as Australia beat England by 251 runs at Edgbaston.

However, despite being available for selection, the tourists have opted against calling on Pattinson again at Lord's, with the second Test beginning on Wednesday.

Also Read: Archer "More Ready Than Ever" To Make Test Debut

A short statement accompanying the team announcement suggested the schedule and his injury history had seen him rested.

Starc and Hazlewood each made the 17-man squad for the opening clash but missed out on the XI. At least one of them will now feature at Lord's. 

Australia squad for the second Test: Tim Paine, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Omnisport Mitchell Starc Josh Hazlewood Robert Pattinson Tim Paine Steven Smith England vs Australia Ashes Cricket England national cricket team Australia national cricket team
