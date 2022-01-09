Ashes 2021-22: Jos Buttler Ruled Out Of Fifth Test Due To Injury, Confirms Joe Root

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the fifth and final Ashes Test due to the finger injury he sustained behind the stumps on the second day of the just-concluded Sydney Test. England skipper Joe Root confirmed Buttler’s departure from the contest and added that the absence of the right-hander is a “real disappointing shame”. (More Cricket News)

"Jos Buttler is going to be going home, it's quite a bad injury," said Root at the post-match presentations.

"It's a real disappointing shame for him and for the team. But it's part and parcel of playing Test cricket. Sometimes you've got to take these things, but the way he stood up throughout the rest of the game, having taken that, and put in for the boys is a testament to his character and how much he cares about playing for this team," he added.

Notably, Buttler found it hard to grip the bat when he came to bat in the first innings of England after sustaining a finger injury. His struggle at the pitch ended with an 8-ball duck before Ollie Pope replaced him behind the stumps in Australia’s second innings in the Sydney Test.

In his final innings, Buttler scored 11 off 38 to eventually cap off a disappointing Ashes outing. The England wicketkeeper scored only 107 runs across the four Test matches he played.

Meanwhile, England salvaged a draw in Sydney against a dominating Australian side, thanks to an amazing fightback towards the end, especially in the final session of the game. The match ebbed and flowed but the Three Lions managed to hold their nerves and drew the game with just one wicket in hand. Stuart Broad (8 off 35) and James Anderson (0 off 6) remained not out.

Usman Khawaja, who scored 137 runs in the first innings and unbeaten 101 in the second, deservedly won the player of the match award.