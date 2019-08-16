﻿
Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: 2nd Test, Day 3 – AUS Batsmen Face Jofra Archer Test

Australia were 30/1 in 13 overs after Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner for the third time in the Ashes. The Aussies now trail by 228 runs, and both the camps will hope for the rain to stay away. Catch here the live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of England vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3 at Lord's, London

16 August 2019
Jofra Archer is in his debut Test.
AP
2019-08-16T15:13:26+0530

After first day's washout, the second Test of Ashes 2019 between England and Australia got a full day's play on Day 2 on Thursday with the visitors gaining a slight advantage. At stumps, Australia trail by 228 runs and with a certain Steve Smith in sublime touch, they will hope to take a sizeable lead by the end of Day 3. For England, Rory Burns scored 53 off 127 balls with wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow then playing a crucial knock of 52 off 95. They were 138/6 at one stage, with Josh Hazlewood taking three early wickets. Pat Cummins and Nathan then claimed three apiece to help Aussies dominate their hosts. Third day's play is expected to be hindered by intermittent rain. Get here the latest updates and live cricket score of second Ashes 2019 Test match between England and Australia, being played at Lord's, London.

(LIVE SCORECARD | DAY 2 REPORT | CRICKET NEWS)

