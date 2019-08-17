﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: 2nd Test, Day 4: AUS Up Against ENG Attack

Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: 2nd Test, Day 4: AUS Up Against ENG Attack

A spirited England reduced Australia to 80/4 at stumps on Day 3 on Friday before rain wiped out the final two sessions of the second Ashes Test. The Lord's Test is heading towards a draw, unless something dramatic happens. Get here live updates and live cricket score of ENG vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 4

Outlook Web Bureau 17 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: 2nd Test, Day 4: AUS Up Against ENG Attack
Wade is yet to get off the mark from 23 balls faced
AP
Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: 2nd Test, Day 4: AUS Up Against ENG Attack
outlookindia.com
2019-08-17T13:29:59+0530

Australia resumed at 30/1 on Friday. Under dark skies and artificial light, they did well with Usman Khawaja showing intent. Then debutant Jofra Archer triggered a mini-collapse by removing Cameron Bancroft. And by Lunch on Day 3, Aussies were reduced to 80/4 with Steve Smith once again digging deep. And that was the last action of the day. Leading by 178 runs, and having found a route to hit back and level the series, England did everything in their powers to continue the play but rain ruined their chances. Umpires called for early stumps. With the possibility of more rain, the match is becoming a damp squib. England have a slight advantage though. If they manage to bowl the holders out quickly, they can go for the kill. But Aussies have the wherewithal to resurrect a doomed match. Get here the latest updates and live cricket score of second Ashes 2019 Test match between England and Australia, being played at Lord's, London.

(DAY 3 REPORT | SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Ashes England national cricket team Australia national cricket team Sports
Next Story : Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Bullet 350 ES New Colours: Image Gallery
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters