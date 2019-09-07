﻿
Australia will look to consolidate their position on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test. What England do on Saturday at Old Trafford, Manchester will decide the faith of the match and the series. Catch live updates and live cricket score of ENG vs AUS here

Outlook Web Bureau 07 September 2019
The match is being played at Old Trafford.
AP
outlookindia.com
2019-09-07T14:20:24+0530

The onus is on England batsmen to keep the match alive. If they don't stand up, the Ashes 2019 series is as good as over for them. So the question is, can they do it again, for the successive matches. They still do have Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler -- all capable batsmen, as seen at Leeds. That thrilling win certainly buoyed the English camp, but their celebration didn't last long as Steve Smith turned up with his big bat. After three days of play, England need 98 runs to avoid follow on. Erasing that deficit shouldn't be a problem but building on it will be a huge task for England. In contrast, Aussies will look to consolidate their position. If Josh Hazlewood continues to operate with discipline, than the visitors can hope for a good first innings lead. Expect a thrilling penultimate day's play in Manchester. Follow live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of the England vs Australia match here:

(Live Scorecard | Cricket News)

