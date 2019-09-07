The onus is on England batsmen to keep the match alive. If they don't stand up, the Ashes 2019 series is as good as over for them. So the question is, can they do it again, for the successive matches. They still do have Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler -- all capable batsmen, as seen at Leeds. That thrilling win certainly buoyed the English camp, but their celebration didn't last long as Steve Smith turned up with his big bat. After three days of play, England need 98 runs to avoid follow on. Erasing that deficit shouldn't be a problem but building on it will be a huge task for England. In contrast, Aussies will look to consolidate their position. If Josh Hazlewood continues to operate with discipline, than the visitors can hope for a good first innings lead. Expect a thrilling penultimate day's play in Manchester. Follow live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of the England vs Australia match here:

(Live Scorecard | Cricket News)