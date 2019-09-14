﻿
Ashes 2019, ENG Vs AUS: David Warner And Steve Smith's Contrasting Fortunes Exemplified In In Simple Stat

Steve Smith has more boundaries than David Warner has runs in the Ashes, demonstrating the vast difference in their performances

Omnisport 14 September 2019
Australia's Steve Smith, left, and David Warner take part in a nets session at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
AP Photo
Australia opener David Warner has endured a torrid Ashes 2019 series against England, with the contrast between his performances and that of team-mate Steve Smith could hardly be greater.

Warner was dismissed for scores of two, eight, three, five and 61 before recording three successive ducks prior to the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

His dire form continued in London on Friday, as he edged Jofra Archer behind for five in the second over of Australia's first innings.

It means he has scored only 84 runs, while Smith's incredible staying power at the crease has him eyeing a place in the top five on the list of players to have scored the most runs in an Ashes series.

Smith's boundary count is already higher than Warner's run tally, with Australia's talisman in position to add significantly to that tally having reached tea on 59 not out.

