May 16, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Arsenal Takeover Bid Rejected, Says Spotify Supremo Daniel Ek

Arsenal Takeover Bid Rejected, Says Spotify Supremo Daniel Ek

Responding to reports he had not launched an Arsenal takeover bid, Daniel Ek said an approach to the Gunners was rejected

Omnisport 16 May 2021, Last Updated at 9:57 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Arsenal Takeover Bid Rejected, Says Spotify Supremo Daniel Ek
Amid increased pressure on Kroenke Sports & Entertainment – Arsenal's owner – following the failed European Super League launch, Daniel Ek has announced an interest in purchasing the Premier League side.
Courtesy: Twitter
Arsenal Takeover Bid Rejected, Says Spotify Supremo Daniel Ek
outlookindia.com
2021-05-16T09:57:29+05:30

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has claimed an offer for Arsenal was rejected this week, but he insists he is still interested in buying the club. (More Football News)

Amid increased pressure on Kroenke Sports & Entertainment – Arsenal's owner – following the failed European Super League launch, Ek has announced an interest in purchasing the Premier League side.

Arsenal fan Ek posted on Twitter last month he would "be happy to throw [his] hat in the ring" and attempts to complete a deal have since escalated.

Gunners greats Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp have all backed a £1.8billion bid, although the former told Sky Sports the process would be "long and not easy".

So it has proven, as Ek again took to social media on Saturday with a statement detailing attempted negotiations.

The potential buyer has been told the club are not for sale, he says, but that will not quash his enthusiasm.

"Inaccurate reports emerged today saying I have not made a bid for Arsenal Football Club," Ek's statement read. "I think it's important to correct the record.

"This week an offer was made to both Josh Kroenke and their bankers that included fan ownership, representation at the board and a golden share for the supporters.

"They replied that they don't need the money. I respect their decision but remain interested and available should that situation ever change."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

FA Cup Final: Chelsea Did Enough Against Leicester But Were Unlucky, Says Blues Boss Thomas Tuchel

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Arsenal (Football) English Premier League (EPL) Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos