Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Tests Positive For COVID-19, In Doubt For Australian Open

The 30-year-old Russian, who had arrived in Australia on Tuesday, is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. She revealed that she was fully vaccinated yet contracted the virus.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Tests Positive For COVID-19, In Doubt For Australian Open
Pavlyuchenkova, who played her maiden Grand Slam final this year, is now ranked a career-high 11th. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Tests Positive For COVID-19, In Doubt For Australian Open
2021-12-30T15:38:15+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 3:38 pm

French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has tested positive for COVID-19, casting doubt on her place in the Australian Open beginning January 17. (More Tennis News)

The 30-year-old Russian confirmed she has the coronavirus and is isolating after arriving in Australia on Tuesday.

“I was fully vaccinated and was preparing for the start of the season in Dubai,” Pavlyuchenkova said on social media Thursday.

“But we live in a very difficult and unpredictable time. Right now I am in complete isolation, in a special hotel and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors.

“Now it's important to take care of yourself and the health of others. I'll be back on court when it's safe for everyone.”

Pavlyuchenkova is coming off one of her best seasons.

After making her first Grand Slam final in June — a loss to Barbora Krejcikova at Roland Garros — Pavlyuchenkova is now ranked a career-high 11th. Pavlyuchenkova, whose best result at Melbourne Park is reaching the quarterfinals in 2017, 2019 and 2020, is still searching for her first major singles title.

The opening event of the women's season is the WTA 500 in Adelaide, starting on Sunday.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Australia Tennis Australian Open Coronavirus Sports
