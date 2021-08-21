August 21, 2021
Amit Khatri Wins Silver In 10km Race Walk At World U-20 Athletics Meet

Amit Khatri clocked 42:17.94 minutes to finish behind Heristone Wanyoni of Kenya, who won the gold with a timing of 42:10.84 minutes

PTI 21 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:47 pm
India's Amit Khatri won silver medal in the 10km race walk for men at the World U-20 Athletics Championship in Nairobi on Saturday after the 4x400m mixed relay team won bronze a few days back. (More Sports News)

Khatri clocked 42:17.94 minutes to finish behind host country's Heristone Wanyoni of Kenya, who won the gold with a timing of 42:10.84 minutes. Khatri did lead the race till Wanyoni overtook him during the last two laps of the race.

Paul McGrath of Spain won the bronze medal with a timing of 42:26.11 minutes. Both gold and bronze medal winners recorded their personal best timings at the event.

