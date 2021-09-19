Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports After New Zealand Pull Out, Pakistan In Futile Attempt To Host Sri Lanka And Bangladesh

After New Zealand Pull Out, Pakistan In Futile Attempt To Host Sri Lanka And Bangladesh

New Zealand abandoned their tour of Pakistan on Friday (September 17) citing a security threat to their team, hours before the first ODI was to be played in Rawalpindi.

After New Zealand Pull Out, Pakistan In Futile Attempt To Host Sri Lanka And Bangladesh
PCB CEO, Wasim Khan (in pic) said Sri Lanka Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket Board showed willingness to play in Pakistan but there was little time in hand for them to send their teams. | Courtesy: PCB

Trending

After New Zealand Pull Out, Pakistan In Futile Attempt To Host Sri Lanka And Bangladesh
outlookindia.com
2021-09-19T17:48:28+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 5:48 pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board had reached out to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for a short series in the country to make up for the cancellation of the New Zealand tour but since players from both the nations had prior commitments, no series could be planned. (More Cricket News)

PCB CEO, Wasim Khan said Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) showed willingness to play in Pakistan but there was little time in hand for them to send their teams.

"Our Chairman spoke to them and explored the possibility of a short tours and they were very receptive but they pointed out it was very difficult for them to change their already confirmed plans and also some of their players were dispersed," he said.

"They showed a strong willingness but because of the short time frame it was not possible for them to put in place a tour as they had prior plans for the World Cup," he said.

New Zealand abandoned their tour of Pakistan on Friday citing a security threat to their team, hours before the first ODI was to be played in Rawalpindi.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

The Kiwis have reached Dubai after taking a chartered flight out of Islamabad.

Wasim Khan also ruled out any possibility of a boycott of the World T20 Cup match against New Zealand but made it clear that they believed New Zealand had treated Pakistan cricket with disrespect and left scars by unilaterally abandoning the tour.

"We have a real problem in world cricket if perceived threats can’t be discussed at the Government to Government or Intelligence level and teams can abandon a tour unilaterally," he said.

He confirmed Pakistan would be taking up the issue of inequality in world cricket at the International Cricket Council level as according to him there had to be a level-playing field for all member countries.

"Since it is a bilateral series there is little hope of getting any compensation from NZ cricket unless we go to a dispute resolution committee.

"What we can do is ensure at the ICC board level that such things don't happen again. We are going to have a full dialogue and discussion with them about the processes in place for such situations," he said.

Tags

Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Bat First, No Rohit Sharma

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Bat First, No Rohit Sharma

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Ready To 'Go A Step Further' This Season, Says Axar Patel

Chris Cairns Gears Up For 'Greatest Challenge' After Heart Surgery, Says He's 'Grateful To Be Here'

Jimmy Greaves, England Football Legend, Dies At 81

Mikel Arteta Pleased With Arsenal's Fighting Win Over Burnley

IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: KKR Seek Turnaround, Face RCB Test

'Achieved What I wanted,' Ravi Shastri Confirms Exit; Kumble vs Laxman For Next Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team?

Bio-Bubbles Can Harm Mental Health, Experts Suggest Solution To Combat This

Photo Gallery

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Sports

KKR's Next Generation IPL Stars Identified - David Hussey Says Who They Are

KKR's Next Generation IPL Stars Identified - David Hussey Says Who They Are

Ligue 1: Lionel Messi Set For Parc Des Princes Debut As PSG Aim Sixth Straight Win

Ligue 1: Lionel Messi Set For Parc Des Princes Debut As PSG Aim Sixth Straight Win

Serie A: No Romelu Lukaku, No Antonio Conte, No Problem For Inter Milan In 6-1 Rout Of Bologna

Serie A: No Romelu Lukaku, No Antonio Conte, No Problem For Inter Milan In 6-1 Rout Of Bologna

PAK vs NZ: Kiwi Mitchell McClenaghan Tells Mohammed Hafeez Not To Play Blame Game

PAK vs NZ: Kiwi Mitchell McClenaghan Tells Mohammed Hafeez Not To Play Blame Game

Read More from Outlook

Congress Plays Dalit Card in Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM Tomorrow

Congress Plays Dalit Card in Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM Tomorrow

Harish Manav / Putting speculations to rest, Charanjit Singh Channi is appointed as the Chief Minister of Punjab to tap the 32 per cent Dalit voters of Punjab in the upcoming 2022 assembly elections.

UP CM's Report Card Claims Complete Transformation Of State, No Riot Since 2017

UP CM's Report Card Claims Complete Transformation Of State, No Riot Since 2017

Outlook Web Desk / UP CM said his government has fulfilled every promise mentioned in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra in 2017 and voiced confidence that the BJP will cross 350 seats in the upcoming polls.

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Bat First, No Rohit Sharma

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Bat First, No Rohit Sharma

Jayanta Oinam / The UAE leg of IPL 2021 begins with a clash between former champions Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians. Follow live updates here.

Book On Kashmir's Trauma By RAW Officer’s Daughter Kicks Off Debate, Irks Anonymous Scholars

Book On Kashmir's Trauma By RAW Officer’s Daughter Kicks Off Debate, Irks Anonymous Scholars

Naseer Ganai / The ‘anonymous scholars’ have unleashed an attack on Saiba Varma, an Indian anthropologist from the University of California, saying her father ‘create(d) the trauma’ in the valley.

Advertisement