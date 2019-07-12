After Cricket World Cup Exit, India Assistant Coach Sanjay Bangar Comes Under BCCI's Scanner

With India having been knocked out from the Cricket World Cup after the semifinal loss to New Zealand at Old Trafford, the team management is currently under scrutiny. Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar is especially under the scanner of BCCI.

The coaching staff including Ravi Shastri were given a 45-day extension after their contract ended with the World Cup.

A senior BCCI official told IANS that constant meddling of the middle-order hurt the team's challenge for the trophy, something which Bangar couldn't solve.

"It was a constant struggle. While we are all supportive of the players and they had a good tournament with the exception of this bad day in office (in the semi-final against New Zealand), the support staff's processes and decision-making will surely be scrutinized thoroughly prior to any decision being taken about their future," said the unnamed official.

"Also, it was pretty ordinary stuff when you had Bangar stating to the Indian media contingent that every player was available for selection when Shankar was ruled out early next morning on account of an injury sustained earlier on tour. Things have been somewhat disorganised when it comes to the assessment of performances of the support staff being made by people who were keen on having select individuals continue in their positions," he further added.

The official also said that the administration ignored the Cricket Advisory Committee consisting of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, which has been taken note of. It has also been revealed that the top brass are happy with bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar.

Team manager Sunil Subramaniam has also been put in the scanner due to poor conduct and communication.